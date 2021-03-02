What's new

Three PTI MPAs have gone missing in Karachi: Khurram Zaman

Says their last location was DHA's Khayaban-e-Shamsheer

SAMAA | Nadeem Malik Live - Posted: Mar 1, 2021


PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman said on Monday that three of his party’s MPAs have gone missing in Karachi.

Zaman said this on SAMAA TV's show Nadeem Malik Live Monday night. He said the three MPAs, Aslam Abro, Shehryar Shar and Karim Baksh Gabol, have not been in contact since Sunday night.

The last location of their phones was Khayaban-e-Shamsheer in the Defence Housing Authority, the PTI leader said. Their families have been worried about them, he added.

The PTI leadership has informed the police about the disappearance of its MPAs, according to Zaman.

He said their disappearance would benefit the PPP in the March 3 Senate election.

The PTI leader criticised the Sindh government for withdrawing security of their MPAs two days before the election.

He, however, was hopeful of securing five seats in the Senate together with opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly.

Zaman also addressed a press conference regarding the disappearance of party MPAs Monday evening.

Hours before the press conference, MPA Karim Baksh Gabol released a video statement. He said he would not be voting for his party's candidate in the Senate election

https://www.samaa.tv/news/2021/03/three-pti-mpas-have-gone-missing-in-karachi-khurram-zaman/

That's PPP work ...
 
