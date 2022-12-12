Three people, including two police officers, shot dead at Queensland property

Three people including two police officers in their 20s have been executed - allegedly by two gunmen ‘in camouflage’ - at a property in QLD.3 min readDecember 13, 2022 - 12:41AMPauseUnmuteLoaded: 0%Current Time 0:01Duration 0:15FullscreenVideo will play after the adMultiple police officers have reportedly been shot on a property west of Brisbane.More From Qld NewsThree people including two police officers in their 20’s have been shot dead in a cold-blooded ambush at a man’s property in Queensland.An emergency situation has been declared for the remote town of Wieambilla, about three hours west of Brisbane.Multiple police officers came under fire from inside a house as they walked up the property’s driveway about 4.40pm on Monday.Horrifyingly, two of the wounded police – a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman – were seen to be approached by at least two shooters clad in military-style camouflage fatigues, and shot execution-style where they lay, according toA witness reported seeing the suspects then take the police officers’ pistols, the newspaper reports.QLD Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed there had been three fatalities - two police officers and one member of the public - in a press conference. She said the suspects were “yet to be taken into custody”.“It is with deep sadness that I confirm the deaths of three people, including two officers, during an incident in the Western Downs late this afternoon,” Ms Carroll said.“Four officers attended a property on Waynes Road in Wieabila in relation to a reported missing person from New South Wales. Tragically, while in attendance, two officers were shot and declared deceased at the scene.“A member of the public was also shot and is deceased. Another officer received a bullet graze and is receiving treatment in hospital. A fourth officer managed to escape the property and is also receiving treatment.”The fourth officer, a young female constable, reportedly fled into the surrounding scrub during the terrifying ordeal.The gunmen allegedly then started a bushfire in a bid to find her, but she was rescued by a 16-strong extraction team of police who also recovered the bodies of the two murdered officers, according to a police source.Four police officers attended the property when they shot at. Picture: Harry Clarke/Country CallerA Google Images screenshot of Wains Road, Wieambilla where emergency services have responded to a police shooting on December 12, 2022.Ms Carroll said police were “yet to learn the full extent of what has occurred today” and described the incident as “extraordinarily distressing on many levels”.“I extend my heartfelt condolences to officers’ families, friends and colleagues,” she added,“Our thoughts are with them during this extremely difficult time. Those officers paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our community safe.“I would like to also pay tribute to all police and first responders who assisted at the scene and are continuing to respond this evening.“Tragically this is the largest loss of life we have suffered in one single incident in recent times.”Queensland Police confirmed “several” police crews are now at the property, urging residents in the emergency zone to stay indoors.“Wains Road is closed, and the declaration zone encompasses the area between Chinchilla Tara Rd, Wieambilla Rd, Bennetts School Rd, and Mary Street,” police said.“Residents within the declared areas must remain indoors until further notice, and motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.”Authorities said a police operation “remains ongoing at a property on Wains Rd at Wieambilla” in an updated statement at 7.30pm.The incident unfolded on Wains Road at Wieambilla.An emergency situation has been declared for the town of Wieambilla about three hours west of Brisbane.It’s understood police attended the remote property at the request of NSW Police in relation to a missing person.The town is located west of Brisbane with a population of around 100 people.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his condolences to “all who are grieving tonight” in a post on Twitter.“Terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” he wrote.“My condolences to all who are grieving tonight – Australia mourns with you.”Police Minister Mark Ryan said the Queensland Police Service “has lost two heroes tonight”.“This is a tragedy on so many levels and the thoughts of all of us are with the police family tonight,” Mr Ryan said.Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also expressed her “shock and sadness” over the deaths.“I extend my deepest respects to their families and to the Queensland Police Service family as a whole,” Ms Palaszczuk said.“Our police risk their lives every day to keep us safe. I know Queensland joins with me in expressing our shock and sadness.”Local Groom MP Garth Hamilton said his “thoughts and prayers are with our region’s policing community”.“There is a serious police incident ongoing to our west at Chinchilla tonight. Please listen to authorities if you are in the area,” he wrote on Facebook.Commissioner Katarina Carroll talk about the police shooting in a press conference