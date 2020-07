Yesterday, they requested for a flag meeting for ceasefire and now the foul play. These snakes will bite back and are no different than our usual enemy with deceptive tactics. Pakistan Military should stop believing into them or the lame excuses that so & so group is out of control and did it for rage. The post that fire upon us; should be eliminated then & there without any delay in way that it never existed.



These druggies buy time on one hand while on other hand, plays foul. ANA/ANDSF comprises of different war lords & drug paddlers having unlimited Generals that everyone plays their own game. Regardless of rouge or not; heavy hammering will put them in place. We will be at least helping Afghanistan to clean their rouge elements.

