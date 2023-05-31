Three more Turks murdered by Afghan refugees.

LegionnairE
I'm not sharing the uncensored footage due to forum rules. Very, very graphic.
Don't give refuge to Afghanis, we did in past and see they are taking money from enemies of Pakistan and bombing out cities.
It's because the elections were stolen by the controlled opposition piece of shit Kılıçtaroğlu. Turkish people were never given a real choice.Everyone wonders why we don't deport refugees. I'm really wondering that too.
Erdogan managed to get 52 percent of the votes by assuring that he would not send refugees.
The Turkish nation both complains about refugees and chooses Erdogan.
How smart do you think Turks are?
Forget Pakistan, did you guys learned from German? Now German govt is very agitated about these refugees. Crime rate is now high in Germany.It's because the elections were stolen by the controlled opposition piece of shit Kılıçtaroğlu. Turkish people were never given a real choice.