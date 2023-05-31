What's new

Three more Turks murdered by Afghan refugees.

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

LegionnairE said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663444731941011456

I'm not sharing the uncensored footage due to forum rules. Very, very graphic.
Don't give refuge to Afghanis, we did in past and see they are taking money from enemies of Pakistan and bombing out cities.

They have history of biting the hand who feeds them.

Turkey have strong force, I advise you to throw them all back to hell whole from where they belong.
 
H

Hold the door

Everyone wonders why we don't deport refugees. I'm really wondering that too.

Erdogan managed to get 52 percent of the votes by assuring that he would not send refugees.

The Turkish nation both complains about refugees and chooses Erdogan.

How smart do you think Turks are?
 
LegionnairE

LegionnairE

Hold the door said:
Everyone wonders why we don't deport refugees. I'm really wondering that too.

Erdogan managed to get 52 percent of the votes by assuring that he would not send refugees.

The Turkish nation both complains about refugees and chooses Erdogan.

How smart do you think Turks are?
It's because the elections were stolen by the controlled opposition piece of shit Kılıçtaroğlu. Turkish people were never given a real choice.
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

There's a reason Afghanistan is still stuck in Chengez khan era and will remain there.
People too stupid and too violent. Stupidity and violent mentality is a very bad combination.
Turkiye is lucky to not have shared borders with them.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

LegionnairE said:
It's because the elections were stolen by the controlled opposition piece of shit Kılıçtaroğlu. Turkish people were never given a real choice.
Forget Pakistan, did you guys learned from German? Now German govt is very agitated about these refugees. Crime rate is now high in Germany.
 

