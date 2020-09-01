Three more countries joined in with the apparel platform STAR

ByFebruary 13, 2021Sustainable Textile of the Asian Region (STAR) is a platform for readymade garment manufacturers in Asia, formed in 2016. The network brings together representatives of the producing associations from Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Pakistan, and Vietnam.Now, associations of apparel manufacturers in Turkey, Indonesia, and Morocco have signed up with the platform, seeking better purchasing practices in the textile and garment industry.Initially, the platform was with the nine-member associations in six Asian countries. These six countries represent more than 60 per cent of the world’s apparel exports.Now, the four significant industry associations – the Indonesian Textile Association (API), the Turkish Clothing Manufacturers Association (TCMA), the Istanbul Ready-Made Garments Exporters’ Association (IHKIB), and the Moroccan Association of Textile & Clothing Industries (AMITH) joined the initiative on ‘Manufacturers Payment and Delivery Terms’ – according to a press release issued by the STAR Network on 10th February.Therefore, the members of STAR Network and IAF include — VITAS (Vietnam), CNTAC (China), CMAC (Cambodia), MGMA (Myanmar), TMA, PHMA and PTEA (Pakistan), BGMEA and BKMEA (Bangladesh), and now also TCMA and IHKIB (Turkey), API (Indonesia) and AMITH (Morocco).Earlier on January 12, the initiative on ‘Manufacturers Payment and Delivery Terms’ – was taken to work to connect the supply to demand better, reduce waste and improve profitability.The initiative recognizes that buyers and suppliers must strengthen their relationships to both support pandemic recovery and prepare for future supply chain disruptions.The initiative began with the STAR Network, supported by GIZ FABRIC, the International Apparel Federation, and the Better Buying Institute, presented their plans at the OECD Forum on due diligence in the garment and footwear sectors on 3rd February. This marks a joint global effort led by manufacturers to establish a common position on payment and delivery conditions in the industry.The STAR Network, GIZ FABRIC, IAF, and Better Buying created a safe space for manufacturers to draft a set of minimum expectations and outline recommendations and the best practices related to payment – delivery conditions, in collaboration with various global stakeholders, according to a notice.This included establishing specific rules and core principles that they find necessary for fair and legitimate business. “This includes establishing certain red lines and core principles that they deem essential for fair legitimate business.”, read the notice.STAR Network spokesperson Miran Ali said at the OECD Forum, “Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there should be a complete reset of the buyer-supplier relationship; we should not revert back to the norm.”“Suppliers often have the best ideas for how to overcome challenges and the impacts of brand and retailer purchasing practices on workers and the environment. It’s critical their voices be heard,” said Marsha Dickson, president, and co-founder of the Better Buying Institute.Earlier, the Star platform declared that until March 2021, the network would work in five working groups — defining the ‘red lines,’ requests and recommendations on payment and delivery practices, planning and information exchange, and third-party negotiations.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Now I will ask all of you to post the reason why BGMEA decided to lead this initiative.Why?