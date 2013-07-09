What's new

Three ministries least corrupt in Pakistan says Transparency International

Pakistans religious bodies (generally run by Maulanas), the military and the media respectively have been found as the three least corrupt institutions in the list of 12 organizations by Transparency International (TIP) in its global report to be released in Berlin on Tuesday.

Without sharing the complete details of the report - Global Corruption Barometer 2013 -, a European diplomatic source confided to The News here on Monday that as against the international propaganda mostly targeting Pakistans religious entities and the military have been found as the most clean institutions followed by media in the list of 12 institutions assessed.

The most corrupt are from government and politics but the source did not share their names and suggested to wait for the formal launch of the report.The source indicated that the report might not be very encouraging for Pakistan as the corruption has been on the rise in the country for the last five years and there has been no effort to curb it. The source though expects from the present PML-N government to take stern action against the corrupt, lamented that the regime has yet to take any practical step to show its seriousness.

The upcoming Transparency Internationals Global Corruption Barometer is the largest cross-country survey to collect the general publics views on and experiences of corruption. In its last report 2010, the political parties are identified as the most corrupt institution around the world.

Released during the last PPP government, which was considered as the most corrupt in the history of Pakistan, the report had found that in Pakistan about seven out of 10 respondents judge the anti-corruption actions of its government as ineffective or extremely ineffective.

According to the last governments own Chairman NAB, sacked by the apex court for having been illegally appointed, corruption of more than Rs8 billion takes place daily in Pakistan. It is said that a considerable share of this massive corruption is contributed by the oil mafia, federal tax authorities and others.

The incumbent Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a recent letter had though warned his ministers and members of the bureaucracy to stay away from corruption and favouritism, his regime has yet to identify the areas of corruption, the mafia involved to check the daily plundering of nations Rs8 billion.

Pakistans ranking on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) had gone from being the 42nd most corrupt country in 2011 to 33rd in 2012. The same year Pakistan had also been declared the seventh most corrupt country out of 97 in the Rule of Law Index of 2012.

This serious situation demands of the present regime to take on the corrupt sternly but despite even Supreme Courts observations to this respect, the PML-N government is apparently following a go-slow policy in this regard. So far almost everything that is happening against the corrupt whether these are the NICL and Ogra cases or the EOBI, Ephedrine and Hajj corruption cases, all is pursued by the Supreme Court.

In the case of Swiss corruption cases, it was the caretaker government and not the present regime that had actually approached the Swiss authorities to know the status of the letter written to the Swiss attorney general in line with the SCs decision for re-opening of corruption cases against President Zardari and others.

The response of the Swiss authorities to the caretakers letter, reached Islamabad when Nawaz Sharif government had taken over the reins of power and it was unearthed that a secret letter in complete disregard to the SCs order was written to the Swiss government to get the cases against President Zardari closed forever.

Religious bodies - Most of them are corrupt to core, however some are good but due to former, everyone has a negative view for anything related with religious group. Government should offer licenses if anyone wants to run a religious group, just like Saudi Arabia, and the activities would be strictly monitored. Rest wouldn't count as religious group because they failed to acquire a license.

Military - There is corruption, but probably the very least in the country, despite being the largest establishment running military and civil-welfare projects.

Media - This is the ridiculous part. Media is most irresponsible and immature group inside Pakistan. They use their power to being negative influence in Pakistan and outside, damaging the mindset of citizens as well malign with reputation outside Pakistan. If they use it in a direct way, atleast half of the problems in Pakistan could be solved. Negative vote for media from my side.
 
Did you just say "Honest Mullahs" :cuckoo: that is a real no brainier....those white boys wanna skip town in Kabul real quick that the reason they are sucking up to both the military and the Mullah's....:undecided: and everyone just forgot the Augusta disaster and half a dozen dead French Engineers....there are so many scandals and account audit objections which I cant even begin to describe....I love the Military no doubt....its like family to me...but I am not a blind man to see this kiss up report which is giving one of the most twisted and generally unbelievable views and that a political activist has posted this is evidence enough.

And a message to the owner of this forum and main contributors......I don't like your anti democracy attitude one bit....The media too is extremely corrupt and they even leak classified vital secrets.....

lag gae aag roshan khyalon ko ab dil pay na ley jana iss ko

aik doo programs safama kay guest waley dakh layna aram aa jaey ga

agar aaj sadqa zakat khayrat na hota edhi sb aur dawah jesi organizations na hoten tu log roshan kyal economic policies say garib log bokhay mar jatay
 
Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.


