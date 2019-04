1: A Singapore-based business group " Global Radiance " is investing $2 billion in Pakistan’s shipping sector. which will create more than 5000 jobs.

2: An Australian group along with Global radiance group will jointly invest $2 Billion Dollars in livestock.

3: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited(OGDCL) has drilled six new wells and made two discoveries during first half of the current fiscal year. further persistent work is in progress to drill Asia’s largest oil and gas reserves near Karachi.

