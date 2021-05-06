What's new

Three local Al-Badr militants killed, one surrenders in Shopian gunfight: police

Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,902
-50
1,591
Country
India
Location
India
Three local Al-Badr militants killed, one surrenders in Shopian gunfight: police

Police said the trapped militants, turned down the surrender offer and fired and lobbed grenade at the forces.

GK Web Desk
Srinagar, May 6, 2021, 5:59 AM
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 6:19 AM

Three newly recruited militants of the Al-Badr outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces while a fourth surrendered in Kanipora area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Police identified the surrenderer militant as Tausif Ahmad while the identity of the trio is awaited.

The group was trapped after police and security forces cordoned off the area, a police spokesperson said this morning.

Earlier, police said it was trying its best to persuade the trapped militants to surrender and was exercising maximum restraint.

The trapped militants, it said, turned down the surrender offer and fired and lobbed grenade at the forces.

In the ensuing gunfight, three of the militants were killed, police said adding searches were going on at the site of gunfight.

www.google.com

Three local Al-Badr militants killed, one surrenders in Shopian gunfight: police | Greater Kashmir

Three local Al-Badr militants killed, one surrenders in Shopian gunfight: police Greater Kashmir | Three newly recruited militants of the Al-Badr outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces while a fourth surrendered in Kanigam area in south
www.google.com www.google.com

- PRTP GWD
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
4,099
-1
6,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If the real al badr has become active again then there is hell coming india's way. Al badr were mostly pashtun tribals and northern area recruits with experience in Afghanistan.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
4,099
-1
6,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HostileInsurgent said:
If you ever come to India with a visa, try going to Baramulla where all pashtun/afghan terrorists’ bodies are rotting in mass graves.
Click to expand...
Who would visit a gutter that too with a visa?? Those mass graves are actually women n children killed by ur impotent army. We know how u rats run when faced with real adversary. So dont try to show toughness, we know ur relaity since a thousand years lolz.
By the way, do visit hindu kush if u want to see how we annihilate the ugly scum of earth and then we name it after them as well.
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,714
6
16,211
HostileInsurgent said:
Ya I know, where you used to kill unarmed Kuffars, so? No wonder how Pakistan has been in grey list and with dozens of UN Designated terror outfits inside its country.
Click to expand...
No, it's in Afghanistan... I guess you don't know. We never kill unarmed civilians... We only kill skinny legged bloodthirsty Hindutva. Chop chop.
 
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2020
2,143
-52
1,454
Country
India
Location
India
TNT said:
Who would visit a gutter that too with a visa?? Those mass graves are actually women n children killed by ur impotent army. We know how u rats run when faced with real adversary. So dont try to show toughness, we know ur relaity since a thousand years lolz.
By the way, do visit hindu kush if u want to see how we annihilate the ugly scum of earth and then we name it after them as well.
Click to expand...
Hindu kush was a place where Indians used to die while travelling due to harsh climate as per Ibn Batuta, so this is what you want to say? I know y’all love to kill kuffars and love to see their dead bodies burning that’s why y’all celebrating on twitter seeing India’s situation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom