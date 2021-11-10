Three LCA Tejas FOC to take part in Dubai air show

Tejas Spokesman
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 29, 2018
- 1,405
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tejas LIFT is going to sell like hot falafels in the middle east
LOL .... They'll rather buy hot Falafels instead of Tejas.Tejas LIFT is going to sell like hot falafels in the middle east
Will they be chucking Felafels off Tejas during happy hour?Tejas LIFT is going to sell like hot falafels in the middle east
What , are they planning to hang Falafels instead of Coconuts and Lemons this time.
Tejas LIFT is going to sell like hot falafels in the middle east