beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 50,116
- -13
- Country
-
- Location
-
Three killed in Indian Army chopper crash near China borderNew Delhi, India. | Published: 16:54, Oct 21,2022
At least three armed forces personnel were killed after an Indian Army chopper crashed near the border with China in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning.
The tragedy occurred in a mountainous terrain near Migging village of the state’s Upper Siang district. The ill-fated advanced light helicopter was carrying five Army personnel when it crashed.
‘Two dead bodies have been recovered out of three that were seen. Efforts are on to recover the third body,’ the Indian Army said in a statement.
A court of inquiry has been ordered, a defence officer told the local media.
This is the second military chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh in one month. Earlier this month, a pilot lost his life in a similar chopper crash earlier this month.
In December 2021, India’s first military chief General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 12 other armed forces personnel died in a similar chopper crash in southern India.
The 63-year-old Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to deliver a lecture at Defence Services Staff College in the southern state of Tamil Nadu when the ill-fated Mi-17 V5 chopper crashed just before landing in a hilly terrain and burst into flames.
Three killed in Indian Army chopper crash near China border
At least three armed forces personnel were killed after an Indian Army chopper crashed near the border with China in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning....
www.newagebd.net