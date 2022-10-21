What's new

Three killed in Indian Army chopper crash near China border

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,116
-13
94,061
Country
China
Location
China

Three killed in Indian Army chopper crash near China border​

New Delhi, India. | Published: 16:54, Oct 21,2022

At least three armed forces personnel were killed after an Indian Army chopper crashed near the border with China in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning.

The tragedy occurred in a mountainous terrain near Migging village of the state’s Upper Siang district. The ill-fated advanced light helicopter was carrying five Army personnel when it crashed.

‘Two dead bodies have been recovered out of three that were seen. Efforts are on to recover the third body,’ the Indian Army said in a statement.

A court of inquiry has been ordered, a defence officer told the local media.

This is the second military chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh in one month. Earlier this month, a pilot lost his life in a similar chopper crash earlier this month.

In December 2021, India’s first military chief General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 12 other armed forces personnel died in a similar chopper crash in southern India.

The 63-year-old Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to deliver a lecture at Defence Services Staff College in the southern state of Tamil Nadu when the ill-fated Mi-17 V5 chopper crashed just before landing in a hilly terrain and burst into flames.

www.newagebd.net

Three killed in Indian Army chopper crash near China border

At least three armed forces personnel were killed after an Indian Army chopper crashed near the border with China in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning....
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,860
121
15,145
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
I think I said it in another Topic posted on the same subject.

Lets get all the screenshots of the great Defence Forum that made fun of our brave soldiers that died recent Helicopter Crashes.

Known Fact: Payback is a B!tch
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

GreatHanWarrior
Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang
Replies
1
Views
105
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
beijingwalker
1 pilot killed, another injured as Indian Army helicopter crashes near China border
Replies
7
Views
241
Solidify
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Army wives group writes to Modi over chopper crash, replacements approved but delayed
Replies
2
Views
155
johncliu88
J
GreatHanWarrior
Two pilots of Indian Airforce killed after Mig-21 aircraft crashes near Barmer
Replies
3
Views
380
Trailer23
Trailer23
beijingwalker
China's state-affiliated media says death of Gen Rawat in chopper crash exposes India’s lack of combat preparedness
Replies
3
Views
1K
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom