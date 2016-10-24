What's new

Three killed as fire erupts at Huawei construction site in S. China - developing story

eldarlmari

eldarlmari

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2012
5,629
-21
9,337
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
MSS needs to take a look at possible sabotage

What a coincidental timing that Huawei is reigning ahead in 5G.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,230
1
61,620
Country
China
Location
China
Three killed as fire erupts at Huawei construction site in S. China
CGTN



Three people were killed after a fire erupted on Friday at a construction site in Dongguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, local fire department said.

The fire engulfed a building under construction at Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. The three victims were identified as property management personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

news.cgtn.com

Three killed as fire erupts at Huawei construction site in S. China

news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,230
1
61,620
Country
China
Location
China
Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
915
-2
908
Country
United States
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
I thought you were 5 years ago... and why you call for prayer for China for a construction site fire? Construction fires happen everywhere and China has the most construction sites in the world due to her fast development.
Click to expand...
I care about China and Chinese people. It's sad innocent people lost their lifes, prayers up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The Eagle Quetta: Three terrorists killed in exchange of fire with CTD Pakistan's Internal Security 10
Jyotish Pakistan evacuates Chinese nationals as firing in Kashmir kills three Pakistan's Internal Security 1
Z Three Indian soldiers killed in Pakistan Army’s response to firing at LOC Indian Defence Forum 43
BHarwana Three civilians killed in troops’ firing on protesters in IOK Strategic & Foreign Affairs 2
third eye Report: Iranian soldier opens fire at air base, kills three Iranian Defence Forum 7
Sneaker Three militants killed in two encounters in Kashmir, civilian dies in cross-fire Central & South Asia 38
foxbat Three Pakistan Army soldiers killed by Indian firing across the LoC Indian Defence Forum 31
H Three children killed by Indian cross-border fire: Pakistan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 46
H Three killed, six injured by Indian fire along Line of Control Strategic & Foreign Affairs 17
Windjammer Another BSF Jawan killed and Three injured in Pak firing Central & South Asia 24

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top