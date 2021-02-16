What's new

Three Indian Army men arrested for allegedly abducting, molesting minor Bandipora girl

News Desk BY NEWS DESK February 16, 2021 | 7:11 pm
Srinagar: Three Indian Army personnel have been found allegedly involved in the abduction and molestation of a minor girl last week in Chewa area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, KDC reported.

Quoting unnamed sources, the news agency reported that the three persons who were held on February 10 this month are Army troopers.

“The accused Army soldiers have been identified as Sub-inspector Harbachan Singh, Naik Amit Tahkor and Hawaldar Manzoor Ahmad. All the trios are facing police detention regarding the incident,” the report quoted the sources as saying.

An official confirmed that police have registered an FIR bearing number 15/2021 under sections 341, 363, 511 IPC last week at Police Station Sumbal following a complaint by the girl’s family.

Meanwhile, the former Chief Minister of J&K and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, while reacting over the incident on Tuesday, took to Twitter and wrote, “Locals in Bandipora have alleged that 3 army men tried to abduct & molest a 9 year old girl. Her family is now being pressurized to withdraw the FIR. It’s a complete travesty of justice & an impartial probe must be set up immediately so that they are given the harshest punishment.”

SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik confirmed that three arrests have been made in this regard and police have not received any complaint so far about reports of pressurising. He said no one is being pressurised from any quarter as further investigations into the matter are underway. (KDC)
Mufti seeks probe into alleged attempt of abduction, molestation of girl by Armymen in Bandipora

Police said the incident took place on February 10 in Ajas area of the north Kashmir district and three people have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them.
  • By: PTI | Srinagar |
  • February 16, 2021 2:57:05 pm
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded an impartial probe into the alleged attempt of abduction and molestation of a minor girl by Army personnel in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the family was being pressurised to withdraw the FIR.
“Locals in Bandipora have alleged that 3 army men tried to abduct & molest a 9 year old girl. Her family is now being pressurised to withdraw the FIR. Its a complete travesty of justice & an impartial probe must be set up immediately so that they are given the harshest punishment (sic),” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Police said the incident took place on February 10 in Ajas area of the north Kashmir district and three people have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them.

“People alleged three persons were trying to kidnap a girl, so the police swung into action and the three were caught on the spot,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bandipora, Rahul Malik said.


Malik, however, did not identify those arrested or disclose if they were security forces’ personnel.
The SSP said an FIR has been registered in the case.

waz said:
Nine years old....These lot seem to get more disgusting by each day.
Nothing will happen to them they are covered under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.
Click to expand...
Why does India need a Special Powers Act and hundreds of thousands of soldiers for its presence in Kashmir? I thought the people of Kashmir love their opre... I mean their fellow Indians?

10 soldiers for every Kashmiri out there is no joke but still they cannot break our people there. Even after this disgusting act of barbarity!
 
Iltutmish said:
Why does India need a Special Powers Act and hundreds of thousands of soldiers for its presence in Kashmir? I thought the people of Kashmir love their opre... I mean their fellow Indians?
Click to expand...
when one or two more Indian states become muslim majority, India wont have enough soldiers to suppress all the states. then the real tamasha will begin and all these "experts" talking about India becoming an economic and military superpower in the future will be eating their words and looking like fools.
 
Ahh Abdullah Ahh....

How could you offer your soul to the Mushrikin, the worst enemy of Allah-u Azimushshan????

Even the 7th Jehennem isn't enough for you!! Even Iblis will refuse to be your room mate at the 7th Jehennem ...
 
Last edited:
Iltutmish said:
Why does India need a Special Powers Act and hundreds of thousands of soldiers for its presence in Kashmir? I thought the people of Kashmir love their opre... I mean their fellow Indians?

10 soldiers for every Kashmiri out there is no joke but still they cannot break our people there. Even after this disgusting act of barbarity!
Click to expand...
Says it all really brother, however they will never break their will inshallah. Generations hate them to the core.
 
The kid and her family needs counselling otherwise they will develop PTSD.
 
