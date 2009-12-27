What's new

Three idiots panggong lake liberated by china

This 2009 three idiots movie scene was filmed at the panggong lake in ladakh. This lake area is currently under the Chinese occupation and is no longer part of the artificial state of India.
A huge slap on the face of all bhartis who deny losing any land to china.
@Jackdaws your real awkaat :lol:
 
SecularNationalist said:
This 2009 three idiots movie scene was filmed at the panggong lake in ladakh. This lake area is currently under the Chinese occupation and is no longer part of the artificial state of India.
A huge slap on the face of all bhartis who deny losing any land to china.
@Jackdaws your real awkaat :lol:
Lol. The lake extends from Tibet to Ladakh. When you lie to show loyalty to your masters, at least speak a plausible lie.
 
SecularNationalist said:
This 2009 three idiots movie scene was filmed at the panggong lake in ladakh. This lake area is currently under the Chinese occupation and is no longer part of the artificial state of India.
A huge slap on the face of all bhartis who deny losing any land to china.
@Jackdaws your real awkaat :lol:
Sir G, you could say liberated by PLA from illegal Indian occupation. Most of the territories illegally occupied by India - status of those territories is pending to be restored. China took the first legal and bold step after decades of failed table negotiations with India - Chinese know now that; Indians deserve to be assaulted by kicks, as they unable to understand the words of one's mouth.
A good beginning to restore the status of occupied lands.
 
Jackdaws said:
Lol. The lake extends from Tibet to Ladakh. When you lie to show loyalty to your masters, at least speak a plausible lie.
Now that's a bharti sanghi mind at work.
If you see a weak one lunch him,rape him and threaten him.
If you see the strong daddy like China never accept your defeat and twist facts and logics to show you are not defeated :lol:
 
SecularNationalist said:
Now that's a bharti sanghi mind at work.
If you see a weak one lunch him,rape him and threaten him.
If you see the strong daddy like China never accept your defeat and twist facts and logics to show you are not defeated :lol:
Yawn. Do you always hyperventilate when caught lying? Juvenile name calling isn't going to alter facts little boy.
 
SecularNationalist said:
This 2009 three idiots movie scene was filmed at the panggong lake in ladakh. This lake area is currently under the Chinese occupation and is no longer part of the artificial state of India.
A huge slap on the face of all bhartis who deny losing any land to china.
@Jackdaws your real awkaat :lol:
There is a fresh drama about Ladakh being played on Indian news channels. They are crying Chinese have done some incusions. Can you find that and make a thread if not already created?
 
Unverified reports of heavy firing since 3 pm. All over indian social media.
Seems this time the initiative was ours , with the Chinese protesting.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1300425185976184834
"Indian troops have violated the consensus reached at the multi-level talks between #India and #China and again crossed the line of actual control at the border on Monday and purposely launched provocations: PLA Western Theater Command"
 
You exposed us. I have already heard the panic here in China and Tibet has already been invaded. You have not just already pushed beyond finger 8 so please stop. We surrender!
 
Dark1 said:
Unverified reports of heavy firing since 3 pm. All over indian social media.
Seems this time the initiative was ours , with the Chinese protesting.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1300425185976184834
"Indian troops have violated the consensus reached at the multi-level talks between #India and #China and again crossed the line of actual control at the border on Monday and purposely launched provocations: PLA Western Theater Command"
Indian media is crying that 500 PLA soldiers tried to infiltrate.. You want to believe your media or Chinese one?
 
Dark1 said:
Unverified reports of heavy firing since 3 pm. All over indian social media.
Seems this time the initiative was ours , with the Chinese protesting.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1300425185976184834
"Indian troops have violated the consensus reached at the multi-level talks between #India and #China and again crossed the line of actual control at the border on Monday and purposely launched provocations: PLA Western Theater Command"
The initiative is yours? Because PLA said so?

Does it occur to you that China will paint itself as the victim when no crime has been committed, so that it has cassus belli against you and can force you back further by a method that suits them? This isn't a school yard scrap. India is being its usual amateurish self.
 
masterchief_mirza said:
The initiative is yours? Because PLA said so?

Does it occur to you that China will paint itself as the victim when no crime has been committed, so that it has cassus belli against you and can force you back further by a method that suits them? This isn't a school yard scrap. India is being its usual amateurish self.
Suits us to be portrayed as the bullies as long as Chinese come out as sissies.
Let's take a step back and read the official statements by the Chinese, in all their media outlets.
Even their local commander has issued a statement.
 
Dark1 said:
Leave your iron brother specs aside and go through these Chinese defense forum threads.
Auto translation.
Official statements by the Chinese local commander included.
The Chinese are worried and complaining in all their outlets, global times, CGTN and Xinhua.
Both are trying to paint the other as aggressor. It's simple that both want to be seen as victims.. Your media claiming you thwarted an attack, Chinese are saying you have attacked.

The statement that's dangerous for you is that China is saying you are sitting on its land. Even if you don't it will definitely give some brownie points to China.

Even about Balakot attacks, I had a view that Pakistan should have accepted Indian false claim that 300 people have died.
 
