Three high court judges including IHC CJ Athar Minallah elevated to SC

JCP by majority of five to four defers nomination of SHC Judge Shafi Saddiqui
The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the elevation of three high courts judges including Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah to the Supreme Court.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Monday presided over the JCP meeting to consider the four nominees — IHC CJ Athar Minallah; Lahore High Court judge Justice Shahid Waheed; and two Sindh High Court judges Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shafi Siddiqui.
In the meeting, the JCP unanimously approved elevation of the IHC CJ to the Supreme Court while by majority of five to four deferred the nomination of SHC Judge Shafi Saddiqui.
The JCP by majority five to four votes also approved nominations of LHC Judge Justice Shahid Waheed and SHC Judge Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi.
CJP Bandial had last week proposed the names of IHC CJ Athar Minallah and three junior judges of the high courts for their elevation to the top court.
The chief justice had nominated four high court judges despite the fact that there were five vacant seats of the apex court.
Justice Shahid Waheed is the fourth senior-most judge of the LHC.
Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi is fourth and Justice Shafi Siddiqui is sixth on the SHC judges’ seniority list.
Since February this year, no SC judge has been appointed. CJP Bandial had summoned a meeting of the JCP on July 28 to consider his five nominees, but a consensus could not be evolved among the body’s members.
Once again, three senior SHC judges have been overlooked for their elevation to the SC.
This has happened for the third time in the last five years.
A representative of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) had expressed serious concerns over the ignoring of the three senior SHC judges for their appointment to the SC.
He said even one member of the JCP, Justice (retd) Sarmad Jalal Osmani, had questioned why the name of SHC senior judge Justice Aqeel Abbasi was not considered for elevation.
The SHCBA representative expected that Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) representative Akhtar Hussain would not support the nomination of junior high court judges.
