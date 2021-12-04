What's new

Three ex-military officers, civilian sentenced by FGCM on espionage charges

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
KARACHI:


Three retired military officers and a civilian have been convicted of espionage and handed different jail terms by the Field General Court Martial, according to sources privy to the development.

The four – three former military officials and a civilian – were tried under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act 1923 by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) on the charges of espionage prejudice to the national security, the sources said.

The convicts include Lt Col (retd) Faiz Rasool, who was awarded 14-year rigorous imprisonment; Lt Col (retd) Akmal, who was sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment; Major (retd) Saif Ullah Babar, who was handed 12-year rigorous imprisonment; and Idris Khattak, who was sentenced to 14-year rigorous imprisonment.

The sources said Idris Khattak, who claims to be a social activist, was tried by the FGCM in Jhelum, while the retired military officers stood trial in Rawalpindi. The main charge Khattak faced was that he provided ground intelligence for US drone strikes in Pakistan.

According to BBC, Owais Khattak, brother of Idris Khattak, said they received a phone call from Jhelum on Friday in which he was informed that his brother has been shifted to the district jail in Jhelum.

Asked if a civilian could stand trial in a military court, the sources said a civilian could be tried in the FGCM under “specific circumstances”.

Earlier in February, a two-judge bench of the Peshawar High Court – headed by Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed – had dismissed a plea against Khattak’s trial in a military court. The petition was filed by Khattak’s brother.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
61,317
2
122,410
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Idris Khattak is a Pakistani human rights activist. Idris Khattak was openly raising the issue of missing persons since years so army make fake case to punish him . our army is naked now without any shame .
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Imran Khan said:
Idris Khattak is a Pakistani human rights activist. Idris Khattak was openly raising the issue of missing persons since years so army make fake case to punish him . our army is naked now without any shame .
What I never understand about missing persons is what makes them so special to be kidnapped? Journalists, politicians, all these mullah openly act in anti state way but nobody gets picked up.

Heck half of pdf spits at govt and military - nobody picks them up.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
313ghazi said:
What I never understand about missing persons is what makes them so special to be kidnapped? Journalists, politicians, all these mullah openly act in anti state way but nobody gets picked up.

Heck half of pdf spits at govt and military - nobody picks them up.
sir ji idres sahab himself is example of missing persons . he wrote for missing persons he support missing persons cause ha raise voice . and he was himself kidnapped by army in 2019 unlawfully and now after 3 years he was convicted by army court to spy for MI-6 . what else you want ?
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

Mar 31, 2019
Pakistanis generally excessively overrate and overestimate PA and ISI, otherwise they are not as potent, as they are thought to be.
 
K

khail007

Mar 25, 2008
Imran Khan said:
Idris Khattak is a Pakistani human rights activist. Idris Khattak was openly raising the issue of missing persons since years so army make fake case to punish him . our army is naked now without any shame .
Mr. Idris Khattak could appeal in SC to prove his innocence. Khan Shaib, please don't embark on a knee-jerk reaction.
Further, the human rights activists/champions/watchers whatever they are to be sent to Israel/India to prove their championship, where they usually keep quiet and do not raise their voices.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
and those whom deny missing persons and joke here is government of pakistan's
COMMISSION OF INQUIRY ON ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES

they found 6000+ missing persons

khail007 said:
Mr. Idris Khattak could appeal in SC to prove his innocence. Khan Shaib, please don't embark on a knee-jerk reaction.
Further, the human rights activists/champions/watchers whatever they are to be sent to Israel/India to prove their championship, where they usually keep quiet and do not raise their voices.
bhai jab gov khud manti hai 6000 missing hain to baat khatam . ap log bhi please india israel ko her cheez main nhi le ayeen .hamari army or agencies koi farishty nhi
ye wohi hain jo kehty hain ahsan ullah ahsan ISI ki costudy se bhag gya .
SIPRA said:
Pakistanis generally excessively overrate and overestimate PA and ISI, otherwise they are not as potent, as they are thought to be.
egyptions and Pakistanis have this habit they almost worship their forces and intelligence agencies .
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
It took these cucks so many years to finally sentence a "human rights" defender. This is all BS. He will be out as soon as the Americans place one phone call. Don't be impressed by this shambolic attempt.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
Dalit said:
It took these cucks so many years to finally sentence a "human rights" defender. This is all BS. He will be out as soon as the Americans place one phone call. Don't be impressed by this shambolic attempt.
they just dont want him to go out and talk for missing persons .
 
K

khail007

Mar 25, 2008
Imran Khan said:
and those whom deny missing persons and joke here is government of pakistan's
COMMISSION OF INQUIRY ON ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES

they found 6000+ missing persons


bhai jab gov khud manti hai 6000 missing hain to baat khatam . ap log bhi please india israel ko her cheez main nhi le ayeen .hamari army or agencies koi farishty nhi
ye wohi hain jo kehty hain ahsan ullah ahsan ISI ki costudy se bhag gya .

egyptions and Pakistanis have this habit they almost worship their forces and intelligence agencies .
Khan Sahib, there is no perfection in this world. Every one has pros and cons. PA/Journalists/Advocates/Judges even I and you are no exception.
Khan Sahib, sometimes I think why I and you are not missing persons.
May be am not right but the answer comes to my mind that we are in a war-like situation and some people unknowingly adopt the path which hampers the state or state institution's task against WOT. In such a situation, people should take care and discharge their responsibilities with utmost care.
 
