Three Different Radars Recorded The SU-30 Kill

Apparently there were three different types of radars which were monitoring and recording the PAF operation ''Swift Retort'' on the morning of 27th February against Indian air and ground targets. The three radars, ground-based, F-16 and AWACS work totally independently of each other. One is American radar tech (F-16), the Ground-based radar purportedly having latest upgraded German tech modules and the state-of-the-art Swedish AWACS, on all three r the SU-30s blip vanished from the radar scope after the AMRAAM made its mark. Surely all 3 radars can't be faulty at one time .That explains the reason why the other SU-30 ran for dear life and exited the arena supersonic. If the SU-30 Hassan engaged wasn't hit then why did the other SU-30 run away? And why didn't the targeted SU-30 which apparently dodged the AMRAAM resurface on the radars? That also explains why the Mirage-2000s avoided to engage as they found out on the radio about the violent end of the SU-30. The reason the IAF Mirage pilots gave to disengage was due to a mysterious malfunction on their radars and that too of both Mirage 2000...i mean what are the odds of that, seriously !! It also explains the panic that was created that caused them to shoot down their very own Mi-17.