Three Da'ish militants killed in CTD raid near Pak-Afghan border​

Three Da'ish terrorists killed in CTD raid near Pak-Afghan border | The Express Tribune Arms and ammunition in large quantity were recovered from the killed terrorists during raid in Jamrud

,.,Arms and ammunition in large quantity were recovered from the killed terrorists during raid in JamrudSeptember 16, 2022The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed three terrorists belonging to Da'ish near the Pakistan-Afghan border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.As per details, CTD Peshawar region officials got a tip-off from reliable sources about the presence of an organised group of terrorists, who were planning to carry out a major terrorist attack in the Jamrud area near the Afghan border.After confirming the information, special teams of CTD conducted the raid in the above-mentioned area. As soon as the CTD team reached their hideout, the terrorists suddenly started indiscriminate firing on the CTD personnel.As a result, the CTD officials started retaliatory firing on terrorists to defend themselves. The shootout continued for a while and after the firing stopped, the dead bodies of three terrorists were recovered during the search and clearance operation.The killed terrorists were identified as Zakirullah aka Huzaifa and Marsala Khan aka Qari aka Irshad s/o Syed Akbar. The identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained.Three Kalashnikovs, 12 magazines, two hand grenades, three bandoliers and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the terrorists. Two to three terrorists managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.A search operation is underway to arrest the terrorists who managed to escape.