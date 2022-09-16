What's new

Three Da'ish militants killed in CTD raid near Pak-Afghan border

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
83,545
93
137,409
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,

Three Da'ish militants killed in CTD raid near Pak-Afghan border​


Arms and ammunition in large quantity were recovered from the killed terrorists during raid in Jamrud


Our Correspondent
September 16, 2022

photo file



PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed three terrorists belonging to Da'ish near the Pakistan-Afghan border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.

As per details, CTD Peshawar region officials got a tip-off from reliable sources about the presence of an organised group of terrorists, who were planning to carry out a major terrorist attack in the Jamrud area near the Afghan border.

After confirming the information, special teams of CTD conducted the raid in the above-mentioned area. As soon as the CTD team reached their hideout, the terrorists suddenly started indiscriminate firing on the CTD personnel.

As a result, the CTD officials started retaliatory firing on terrorists to defend themselves. The shootout continued for a while and after the firing stopped, the dead bodies of three terrorists were recovered during the search and clearance operation.

The killed terrorists were identified as Zakirullah aka Huzaifa and Marsala Khan aka Qari aka Irshad s/o Syed Akbar. The identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained.

Three Kalashnikovs, 12 magazines, two hand grenades, three bandoliers and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the terrorists. Two to three terrorists managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

A search operation is underway to arrest the terrorists who managed to escape.


tribune.com.pk

Three Da'ish terrorists killed in CTD raid near Pak-Afghan border | The Express Tribune

Arms and ammunition in large quantity were recovered from the killed terrorists during raid in Jamrud
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
15,104
-9
5,996
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
There is no difference between Taliban and ex govt why Taliban can't stop such attacks after thumping there chests saying they have full control in Afghanistan even their Taliban's threating our forces in borders

Do Islam teach these lessons to fight another brother who feed and helped you in time of need and now on few acres of land they showing us eyes

Islam is a toll used by talibans
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,576
54
24,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I hope all those who were taking cheap shots at KP police and making this a completely police issue now come out and appreciate this action.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
3 Terrorists killed in an Operation in Mastung , Balochistan | July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
726
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Faqirze
Security agencies arrest four ISIS terrorists in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
749
Faqirze
Faqirze
Pakistan Ka Beta
3 ‘Kocha Risaldar blast network terrorists’ killed in Peshawar , KP - March 2022 .
Replies
3
Views
826
Chak Bamu
Chak Bamu
Zarvan
CTD thwarts BLA terrorism plan
Replies
14
Views
860
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Zarvan
17 terrorists killed in Baluchistan in multiple operations
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
7K
Bawag
Bawag

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom