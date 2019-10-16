What's new

Three Chinese firms in global patent filing top 10

Three Chinese firms were among those that filed the most international patents in 2020, covering 5G, new display and artificial intelligence, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Huawei led the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) International Patent Filing List, followed by BOE at No. 7 and Oppo at No. 8.

The PCT assists applicants seeking international patent protection for their inventions.

Samsung, LG, Qualcomm and Sony are also in the top 10.

BOE, China’s biggest flat panel display firm, has invested heavily in research, leading to capabilities like 8K ultra high definition and flexible display. In 2020, the company had more than 70,000 patents in global markets including the United States, Europe, Japan and South Korea. The Shenzhen-listed firm has also developed new products used in the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence (AI).

Oppo, which will launch its flagship Find model next week, has invested heavily in research and talent and received patents in 5G, AI, image and flash charging, according to company officials. It has established a global research ecosystem with six research centers around the world.

Chinese tech firms are gaining global influence with improved research capabilities and technical innovation.

In 2020, TikTok’s algorithms and Beidou’s hyper-accurate positioning system were listed in the MIT Technology Review's annual “10 breakthrough technologies."

It should be at least half of global top ten.
 
east asia should stop white supremacist nation from poaching their talents.
As development comes near home, people stay home.

Underdevelopment and brain drain is the most daunting vicious cycle developing countries (which, unlike West, cannot colonise and plunder others) have to break through.
 
