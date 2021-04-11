Three cars driving Tata Motors – Tata Altroz, Tata Tigor and Tata Nexon

safari2021
Tata Motors has finished a difficult Covid-19 year, with good news. In the month of March 2021, its monthly sales went up by 9% all because of three of its super performers - Tata Altroz, Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon, according to research reports.
These three BS6 compliant cars which were launched in quick succession, belong to its New Forever range which includes SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks. The New Forever range includes two more cars - Tata Tigor and Tata Harrier, and these cars with ‘refreshed personas’ claim to offer better driving dynamics and improved comfort.
The range helped the company its best ever monthly sales in nine years, all thanks to these new launches. “The passenger vehicle (PV) industry witnessed a strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 on a low base with robust demand for personal mobility and new launches driving demand. Tata Motors PV business posted its highest ever sales in nine years, in March 21 and fourth quarter of 2020-21. In 2020-21, the business registered its highest ever annual sales in eight years, while posting a growth of 69% versus 2019-20,” said Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors in a press release.
Refreshed designs
Many Indian car sellers have been launching new models and new versions of older models due to compliance to new BS6 norms brought in by the government. Tata Motors too had made changes in compliance and engines, the top three performers of the range boast of refreshed designs as well.
One feature of the new versions is the best-in-class infotainment system like Android Auto and Apple Car play connectivity in Tata Tiago, the new Tata Nexon features an electric sunroof, electronic stability programme along with connected car technology. Tata Altroz retains its ‘safest car in the segment’ tag in the new version with bigger steel rims around its body, an improved infotainment system, steering mounted controls - all indicating that Tata Motors has made it a point to move with times.
In spite of new challengers in the market in the SUV segment like Kia Motors and MG with attractively priced offerings, Tata Motors was able to hold its own. Over the year, the market share of Tata Motors in Indian passenger vehicle business has increased to 8% from 5% a year back. This could be described as a turnaround since the company had lost market share in the last year.
“The turnaround has been led by a richer product portfolio, higher marketing spends, better dealer incentive structure and focussed actions in micro markets. With the recent launch of Tata Safari and the sub-compact SUV Hornbill in the pipeline, we expect the PV business to further improve its scale,” said a research report by Ambit Insights.
The company also seems keen on keeping the momentum going as it launched ten new state-of-the-art full-range passenger vehicle showrooms in Delhi NCR, which includes seven in Delhi, two in Gurgaon and one in Faridabad.
“Our ‘New Forever’ range of products continue to witness strong acceptance in the market and the addition of new network operations across the country will provide a holistic customer experience – both online & offline, as we cater to their evolving needs,” said Rajan Amba – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors, in a press release.
