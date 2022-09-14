Three arrested over smear campaign against Pakistan Army Arrests were made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Haripur, Battagram, and Havelian

Arrests were made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Haripur, Battagram, and HavelianThe arrests were made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur, Battagram, and Havelian cities.The suspects had created social media profiles within the last months to use them against the state institution, the FIA said on Wednesday.They posted derogatory remarks to social media, it said adding that the cyber crimes cell from Peshawar took action.The men were identified as Naveed Shah, Waqas Khan, and M Nawaz. Their mugshots were released to reporters.The FIA has so far detained at least 12 prime suspects involved in the smear campaign. It has also sought permission to arrest a retired major.Sources say over 2,200 poeple were served notices over the issue and cases were registered against several of them.