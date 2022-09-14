What's new

Three arrested over smear campaign against Pakistan Army

Arrests were made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Haripur, Battagram, and Havelian
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three suspects involved in a social media smear campaign against the Pakistan Army.

The arrests were made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur, Battagram, and Havelian cities.

The suspects had created social media profiles within the last months to use them against the state institution, the FIA said on Wednesday.


They posted derogatory remarks to social media, it said adding that the cyber crimes cell from Peshawar took action.

The men were identified as Naveed Shah, Waqas Khan, and M Nawaz. Their mugshots were released to reporters.

The FIA has so far detained at least 12 prime suspects involved in the smear campaign. It has also sought permission to arrest a retired major.

Sources say over 2,200 poeple were served notices over the issue and cases were registered against several of them.
Three arrested over smear campaign against Pakistan Army

Any copies of their posting? Or is the truth as the PA says it is or maybe they were asking the right questions or maybe they were successfully finding inconsistencies with PA approach towards their actual role?

Bottom line, evidence should be provided, not some in the name of national security bullshit.


And no i wont let PA hide behind disaster relief services and sacrifice for the country- so does every army of any country.
 
Any copies of their posting? Or is the truth as the PA says it is or maybe they were asking the right questions or maybe they were successfully finding inconsistencies with PA approach towards their actual role?

Bottom line, evidence should be provided, not some in the name of national security bullshit.


And no i wont let PA hide behind disaster relief services and sacrifice for the country- so does every army of any country.
This army is doing a good job turning many against it, which India couldn't do; we are doing it ourselves.
 

