Three ANF officials suspended

Three ANF officials suspended

Mohammad Asghar
December 2, 2022

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched an inquiry to ascertain facts about illegal gratification received by its staff at Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

The three concerned officials have been suspended after a video went viral on social media showing them accepting bribes from a passenger going abroad.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1598171762231234561

In the video, one of the officials could be seen taking foreign currency from the passenger in front of his colleagues. The same official can be heard saying that the goods are too much, take one shopper and leave the other.

The official offers to the passenger that if he wants to take it, well, he will do some service (khidmat). The official can also be heard saying to the passenger that there is no euro and pound or anything else in the bag.

The passenger gives two foreign currency notes to the ANF official, which he keeps. The passenger tells the official that he has to take meal, on which the official lets him keep some money.

The ANF said in a press release: “In line with work ethics of ANF characterised by integrity and professionalism, the video viral on social media implicating ANF officials in illegal gratification is being scrutinised through a very high-level inquiry to ascertain the facts and apportion blame.” Till finalisation of the inquiry, the concerned officials have been suspended, it added.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2022

ANF launches "high-level inquiry" to ascertain facts.
Rizwan khan
@Rizwankhan06
Replying to @iqr

میں حال ہی میں لندن ارہا تھا. میرے ساتھی کیساتھ بیگ میں کچھ سیگرٹ تھے. پشاور ائیر پورٹ پر مامور ASF کے اہلکاروں نے یہ جانتے ہوئے کہ لیگل ہے ہمیں روکے رکھا اور پیسوں کا مطالبہ کیا. میں نے جب ان کیلئے سٹینڈ لیا تو دوسرہ بندہ آیا اور ہمیں جانے دیا. بہت ہی زلیل لوگ ہیں یہ.
I was coming London recently. My partner had some cigarettes in the bag. ASF officials stationed at Peshawar Airport, knowing that it was legal, stopped us and demanded money.
When I took a stand for them, another person came and let us go.
These are very despicable people.

Dec 1, 2022
 

