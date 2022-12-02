Three ANF officials suspended ANF launches "high-level inquiry" to ascertain facts.

December 2, 2022RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched an inquiry to ascertain facts about illegal gratification received by its staff at Islamabad International Airport (IIA).The three concerned officials have been suspended after a video went viral on social media showing them accepting bribes from a passenger going abroad.In the video, one of the officials could be seen taking foreign currency from the passenger in front of his colleagues. The same official can be heard saying that the goods are too much, take one shopper and leave the other.The official offers to the passenger that if he wants to take it, well, he will do some service (khidmat). The official can also be heard saying to the passenger that there is no euro and pound or anything else in the bag.The passenger gives two foreign currency notes to the ANF official, which he keeps. The passenger tells the official that he has to take meal, on which the official lets him keep some money.The ANF said in a press release: "In line with work ethics of ANF characterised by integrity and professionalism, the video viral on social media implicating ANF officials in illegal gratification is being scrutinised through a very high-level inquiry to ascertain the facts and apportion blame." Till finalisation of the inquiry, the concerned officials have been suspended, it added.