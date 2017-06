Due to its geostrategic location in the region, Afghanistan occupies a unique place in global and regional politics. The future of Asia, in general, and South-Central Asia, in particular, is dependent on Afghanistan’s economy, political situation, and strategic importance. A century ago, Rudyard Kipling, in his novel “Kim”, mentioned Afghanistan as the main cause of geopolitical rivalry of the great game in the region. Allama Iqbal called Afghanistan as “the heart of Asia”. For him, a disturbed Afghanistan meant disturbed Asia.Political economist President Ghani is backed by the U.S and India to play a double game in the region. Blame game policy of President Ghani is adding fuel to fire of instabilities in Afghanistan.The wave of fresh blasts in Kabul and Herat that have killed more than 350 innocents is a threat not only to Kabul government but also to regional peace. The global and regional proxies are unwisely trying to secure their strategic and geopolitical interests in Kabul. The Taliban and Khurasan chapter of ISIS are warmly backed by power giants to counters each other. Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey are backing the Taliban to stabilize their interests and influence in Kabul. The U.S, NATO, India, Saudi Arabia, and GCC are supporting ISIS to sabotage the interests of their hostile states in Afghanistan.Read more: Suicide attacks and police firing: Death roams free in Kabul The U.S is dangerously increasing its vibrant attitude in Afghanistan to counter Russia and China. The recent meeting of regional states in Russia to discuss the future of peaceful Afghanistan and Russia’s strengthening relations with the Taliban is a headache for the U.S. Pakistan’s normalizing relation with Russia is another threat to the U.S presence in Afghanistan.Rising tensions between President Ghani and Hamid Karzai (who is backing the Taliban) is another problem for the U.S presence. Political economist President Ghani is backed by the U.S and India to play a double game in the region. Blame game policy of President Ghani is adding fuel to fire of instabilities in Afghanistan.It seems that the new great game has already taken place in Afghanistan to control the Indian Ocean Region and geopolitical activities of South-Central Asia.To counter the changing scenarios in Afghanistan, the U.S has become more vibrant in the last few months. The MOAB (the mother of all bombs) strike in Nangarhar and drone attack on German Oil container in diplomatic zone in Kabul represent that the U.S wants to extend its presence to control geostrategic and geopolitical activities of the region. The rise of China in the region and Russo-German normalizing ties are serious challenges to American hegemony in South-Central Asia and Eurasia.Read more: Kabul Process: Afghanistan’s refusing to admit the buck stops home The blasts in Kabul and Herat represent intense controversies among world powers over South-Central Asian politics. The U.S is already challenged by Russia-China block in the region. China’s changing behavior and economic hegemony in the region and Russia’s resurgence are threats to the U.S and her allies. Apparently, it seems that the new great game has already taken place in Afghanistan to control the Indian Ocean Region and geopolitical activities of South-Central Asia.Iran, India, and Pakistan have already chosen their desperate positions to secure their interests in Afghanistan. Iran is willing to join the Russian block backed by China and Pakistan. The normalizing ties between Iran and Pakistan that have pushed Saudi Arabia and GCC world towards India show that Pakistan and Iran will play a key role in Afghanistan. But, the current strategic nexus contending the interests of the U.S in Afghanistan to counter China and Russia is a threat to the peace of the region. The U.S will go to any extent to undermine China and Russia. In this situation, the neighboring states, especially Pakistan and Iran, will face a more serious situation of insecurity.Russia and China will support Pakistan to project its interest and influence in Afghanistan. In this situation, Pakistan may face U.S’ new proxy-war leading to security and political instabilities.