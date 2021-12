Riz said: Kia zindgi ha bechary FC walon ki … Click to expand...

Desertion is very common in FCHere in lahore, my neighbor has hired a runner boy for daily chores, he is a Christian kid from youhanabad who deserted from FC . Poor chap was asking me to link some references for a transfer in rangers.Fc life is terrible for lower ranks. No cell phones allowed, bad pay, bad perks, bad food.Top it off with no armor and sub par discarded junK PA weapons. Forget APCMorale is bad , no wonder Bla Overruns them so easily