THREAD LOCKED: Indian propaganda source

Umair Nawaz said:



Times have changed, so has the World!







That little cocoon that they build of high hopes and expectations showing fractures if not cracks right in its first week.



Unnatural alliance. Muslims are around 2 billion of the entire World's population. If somebody thinks he can get away from doing things in Palestine or elsewhere ie India then they r highly mistaken specially in this Neo War on Terror World. @SQ8 see, you guys were worried abt IEA and India reapproachment. While Hindu Radicals themselves are writing such stuff.........BTW IEA has also condemned Hindu Radicals on this issue.

Can anyone clarify how did Nupur Sharma commit blasphemy when she was simply quoting the hadith? I have seen the entire video where she only said that the hadith mentions Ayesha marrying Prophet Muhammad when she was only 6. She did not use any slur neither she slandered the prophet. Many Islamic scholars including Zakir Naik also said the same thing that Ayesha was 6 when she married the prophet.