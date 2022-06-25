Thread deleted

So i started a thread and asked a simple question as to why tlp ,which is a political parties and has huge amount of support! Why is it being boycotted by the champions of freedom and free speech ?



And alhamdulillah i am not being disappointed and Mister Fox (moderator here) deletes that thread and calls me terrorist because i support mullahs and not cleanshave donkeys(elite) who have never done any goods for the the ppl or invented anything nameable even though they claim to be so much educated in science and all



When earthquake,mullah are the first to aid! water crisis in cholistan,thal, sind ,mullah are first to react!the whole nation

submerge in moonsoon floodwater ,mullah are first to aid while cleanshave are just talk and bitter about religious institutions.



This is in a way clearly an indication of dictatorial methods and munafiqat of all these cleanshave begairats abcd , zehni ghulams who get any kind of power on

the public at large .they want to have freedom Of Speech , right to protest,law and order etc etc how they see it fit . This bs is not going to fly long in real life..ppl are fed up of these begairats soldout donkeys .

these tricks of Banning,deleting,blacklisting of religious folks is just going to lead to one thing and we all know where.



let the ppl voice their opinions in peacefull and verbal ways ,dont be jhugatbaaz Punjabi abcd jahil and let the other side speak .

Baqi the day is not far when religious ppl in Pakistan Will come to realization that islam can not be implemented without arms. Tlp is just trying to prove how the nation is being runned by certain kind of ppl who are all on the payroll of foreign powers.