Thread deleted

So i started a thread and asked a simple question as to why tlp ,which is a political parties and has huge amount of support! Why is it being boycotted by the champions of freedom and free speech ?

And alhamdulillah i am not being disappointed and Mister Fox (moderator here) deletes that thread and calls me terrorist because i support mullahs and not cleanshave donkeys(elite) who have never done any goods for the the ppl or invented anything nameable even though they claim to be so much educated in science and all

When earthquake,mullah are the first to aid! water crisis in cholistan,thal, sind ,mullah are first to react!the whole nation
submerge in moonsoon floodwater ,mullah are first to aid while cleanshave are just talk and bitter about religious institutions.

This is in a way clearly an indication of dictatorial methods and munafiqat of all these cleanshave begairats abcd , zehni ghulams who get any kind of power on
the public at large .they want to have freedom Of Speech , right to protest,law and order etc etc how they see it fit . This bs is not going to fly long in real life..ppl are fed up of these begairats soldout donkeys .
these tricks of Banning,deleting,blacklisting of religious folks is just going to lead to one thing and we all know where.

let the ppl voice their opinions in peacefull and verbal ways ,dont be jhugatbaaz Punjabi abcd jahil and let the other side speak .
Baqi the day is not far when religious ppl in Pakistan Will come to realization that islam can not be implemented without arms. Tlp is just trying to prove how the nation is being runned by certain kind of ppl who are all on the payroll of foreign powers.
 
Tlp came in to being when 100s of bombs were being exploded in Pakistan, Ulema were being killed, peaceful people were being killed, bombs exploded in Masjids and Darbars, army was being slaughtered by TTP. Pro Taliban mullahs were quiet and wouldn't give a fatwa to support army. Slowly quiet ulema started to protest and over a decade it turned in to a massive movement. These same Tlp mullahs gave fatwas against TTP and pro army fatwas.

Now the TTP lovers and elite are scared of Tlp. Before they were saying majority sunnis are Pacifist and laughing at them. I blame the establishment, they were in nexus with the extremist elements and they hurt them in the back side. You will be shocked at how many ex generals agree with TTP minded movements. The 1980s petrodollars brainwashed certain powerful section of the establishment.

Look at how many shias were slaughtered but Establishment didn't do anything to protect them.

11 years ago. Will the establishment expose those who were behind the bombings? Whos fatwas, books, speeches they followed?
 
Establishment has always given more space to deobandis /wahabis because they are a miniority. And as such They can never come to power or be a threat to their plunder. This whole system has as priority to make sure there never comes a religious party in heart of Pakistan aka Punjab and sindh. That's why this system uses gaddi nasheens pirs as face of religion but not ulema . Gaddi nasheens are at mercy of currupt seculer parties and a such compromise but since the emergence of tlp mejority sunni votes is being solidfied .and all these pirs will have to follow tlp.

this is first time all these begairats from every gov institutions are afraid and reason of their Ban,boycot and stealing of tlp votes in Karachi.
 
Not only that but because they are willing to compromise, they are also an armed wing of the state, they have international funding and nexus with certain nations. In the 21st century you cannot be regarded as a big player without international links/fundings.

The corrupt Gaddi Nasheens/Pirs should be hanged, but there are also very pious Gaddi Nasheens and they stay quiet because when the society is corrupt and after the dunya then what can they do, no point making noise.

Tlp needs to be careful, we dont want them to be misused by the state, and then dumped. They need educated, intelligent ulema in the party but then again if your nice and peaceful, then noone looks at you twice. Look at Jamat Ulema e Pakistan, they stood with Qaid e Azaam all the way but after 1970s they were irrelevant because the Jihadi, violent parties were promoted by the state, the extremist had foreign links, fundings and slowly they overtook the religious element of Pakistan. The majority sunnis and shias went quiet. After 2001 bombings of Pakistan the sunnis created Sunni Itthead Council and Shias created Majlis Wahadatul Muslimeen but because they were peaceful, noone supported them, they held protests but were battered by the state and police.

Those in charge are cruel and firous of our time. It seems like they on purpose want to radicalise the population so they fight among themselves, they continue to be slaves of foreign nations whom brainwash our youth. They continue to divide and rule, they on purpose promote sectarian violence and then claim we need to unite. Disgusting policy.
 

