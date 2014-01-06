Thread by request: Issues facing Pakistan and their potential solutions

I am creating this thread by request, but the mods are free to delete it if they so decide.It would give me immense pleasure if two of us could get involved in a thread where you can pin-point out the deeply specific flaws you find, and I shall address them wherever I can find with a reasonable explanation. It will give me an opportunity to share your great insight and also learn from you too without risk of de-railing our current thread
=================================
The two main specific flaws are:
1. The Objectives Resolution, which mixes matters of religion with matters of State, and is proving to be nearly fatal to the country.
2. The Army continues to overreach in many areas beyond its legal mandate, leading to severe deleterious consequences for the country.
The above two are specifically worded, but the more general issues fall into four broad areas:
1. The collapsing economy.
2. The abysmal social development.
3. The utterly failed state institutions.
4. The adrift foreign and defense policies.
All of the above are made infinitely worse by insisting on existing policies simply because the magnitude of change required is beyond the comprehension of those who formulate them, and they would rather suppress any criticism than make the required changes in order to preserve the status quo that benefits them immensely.
==================================
I look forward to your explanations @salarsikander and subsequent discussion if it survives the traditional whataboutery and personal attacks instigated by design.