Thread by request: Issues facing Pakistan and their potential solutions

Objectives Resolution was not the very basis of this country. Quite the opposite, the first thing this nation got after the death of its Founding Father M.A. Jinnah was the "Objective Resolution" of 1949; a perfect antithesis of Jinnah`s vision ...







1) The resolution was debated for five days.



Hindu members of the Constituent Assembly argued that the Objectives Resolution differed with Jinnah's view in all the basic points.



Sris Chandra Chattopadhyaya said: "What I hear in this (Objectives) Resolution is not the voice of the great creator of Pakistan - the Quaid-i-Azam, nor even that of the Prime Minister of Pakistan the Honorable Mr. Liaquat Ali Khan, but of the Ulema of the land." [ Constituent Assembly debate March 12, 1949]



Birat Chandra Mandal declared that Jinnah had "unequivocally said that Pakistan will be a secular state." [ Constituent Assembly debate March 9, 1949]



Bhupendra Kumar Datta went a step further: ...were this resolution to come before this house within the life-time of the Great Creator of Pakistan, the Quaid-i-Azam, it would not have come in its present shape...." [ Constituent Assembly debates March 8, 1949]











2) According to Muhammad Munir, the Chief Justice of the Federal Court, the terms of the Objectives Resolution differed in all the basic points of the Quaid-i-Azam's views e.g:



a). The Quaid-i-Azam has said that in the new state sovereignty would rest with the people. The Resolution starts with the statement that sovereignty rests with Allah. This concept negates the basic idea of modern democracy that there are no limits on the legislative power of a representative assembly.



b). There is a reference to the protection of the minorities of their right to worship and practice their religion, whereas the Quaid-i-Azam had stated that there would be no minorities on the basis of religion.



c) The distinction between religious majorities and minorities takes away from the minority, the right of equality, which again is a basic idea of modern democracy.



d) The provision relating to Muslims being enabled to lead their life according to Islam is opposed to the conception of a secular state.







3) The Ulema themselves claimed that the Quaid-i-Azam's conception of a modern nation state became obsolete with the passing of the Objectives Resolution on 12th March 1949. (Munir Report p-203)







--------





So, The Non Muslims in the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, The Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Ulema of Pakistan admitted that The Objectives Resolution was against the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.