Thread about Videos of Overseas Pakistani holding Corrupt Pakistani Imported Government Accountable in the West.

I WOULD LIKE TO CREATE A THREAD DEDICATED TO OVERSEAS PAKISTANI HOLDING CRIMINALS OF PAKISTANI IMPORTED GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE.






How dare they come to our countries with their corruption and pollution!


















London Nawaz sharif ke ghar ke bahir ehtejaj log choor choor ka nara lgaty howey #shorts

London Nawaz sharif ke ghar ke bahir ehtejaj log choor choor ka nara lgaty howey London protest against Nawaz sharif and Shehbaz Sharif #shorts #trending #vi...
London Nawaz sharif ke ghar ke bahir ehtejaj log choor choor ka nara lgaty howey #shorts

London Nawaz sharif ke ghar ke bahir ehtejaj log choor choor ka nara lgaty howey London protest against Nawaz sharif and Shehbaz Sharif #shorts #trending #vi...
Harass them as much as you can, cause their Gunda gardi won't work in West, cause people have rights here. I'd say see any fauji or their family harass them too, tell them that the wealth they are enjoying these trips are looted by those thugs in uniform. Keep it to verbal insults, don't give them chance to press charges but tell them who they are which is thugs and Daku.
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572140328681082880

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571041407284170752



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560635048663171075



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559655982090838017



AMERICAN PAKISTANI JOIN BRITISH PAKISTANI IN PROTESTS!!!.. USA! USA! USA!




Maryam Aurangzeb Ko London Mai Tankeed Karne Wali Overseas Pakistani Manzer Aaam Pe Agai

Maryam Aurangzeb Ko London Mai Tankeed Karne Wali Overseas Pakistani Manzer Aaam Pe Agai......֎Click link To watch Latest Video❤https://goo.gl/EkJdcu֎ Click ...
