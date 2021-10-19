Thousands of Yemenis celebrate birthday of Prophet Muhammad

Muhammed45
Some comments of Youtube :
Masha Allah Ummah of Rasool Allah
Milad un Nabi Mubarak to all Mankind. "And We have not sent you (O Muhammad) but as a Mercy for whole Mankind". Al-Qur'an 21:107
Momentous day for all muslims, long live the oppressed Houthis
MashaAllah love Yemen houthis stay strong
Happy Birthday prophet Muhammad peace be upon him
Mashallah happy mawlid al nabawi.
MashAllah! Alhhhamdullia! Allahhhhuakber! Thanks for covering this TRT. Always support for you. Love to all Muslim brothers and sisters of the globe. Love to Yemen from Bangladesh
Happy Mawlid Celebrations to Entire Muslim Ummah, May All Grant peace and Blessings to All.