What's new

Thousands of Yemenis celebrate birthday of Prophet Muhammad

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,470
-5
12,121
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Some comments of Youtube :

Masha Allah Ummah of Rasool Allah

💓💓Milad un Nabi Mubarak to all Mankind. ❣❣❣ "And We have not sent you (O Muhammad) but as a Mercy for whole Mankind". Al-Qur'an 21:107


Momentous day for all muslims, long live the oppressed Houthis❤


MashaAllah love Yemen houthis stay strong 💕
https://accounts.google.com/Service...p&hl=en&next=%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DgqSP7lFCz-0&hl=en

Happy Birthday prophet Muhammad ☮ peace be upon him
https://accounts.google.com/Service...p&hl=en&next=%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DgqSP7lFCz-0&hl=en

Mashallah happy mawlid al nabawi.

https://accounts.google.com/Service...p&hl=en&next=%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DgqSP7lFCz-0&hl=en
MashAllah! Alhhhamdullia! Allahhhhuakber! Thanks for covering this TRT. Always support for you. Love to all Muslim brothers and sisters of the globe. Love to Yemen🇾🇪 from Bangladesh🇧🇩

Happy Mawlid Celebrations to Entire Muslim Ummah, May All Grant peace and Blessings to All.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom