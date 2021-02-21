What's new

Thousands of tourists spend open air night at beaches as Cox's Bazar is full !

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

Feb 3, 2015
Hotels, motels in Cox's Bazar have capacity to accommodate 2 hundred thousands tourist at a time, but more than 4 hundred thousands of them rushed into Cox's Bazar to take advantage of 3 days holiday started in 19th February 2021. So, thousands of tourists were unable to find any accommodation and forced to spend the night at beaches and Buses. Other tourist destinations also seeing huge arrival of tourists.
 
Last edited:
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

May 12, 2020
Only at Cox bazar can one actually get a feel for what a population of a 160 million in a small country like ours translates into...

It's a miracle, that we stemmed the flow of population growth...


More on topic, nice to see more people visiting cxb... Local business centred around the attractions took a hit, closer to home, my uncle's businesses in Cox are doing well for the past week or two..
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
They should all invest their time in preserving those beaches. Give them coral to plant
 
