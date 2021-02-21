Thousands of tourists spend open air night at beaches as Cox's Bazar is full !

Homo Sapiens
Feb 3, 2015
Hotels, motels in Cox's Bazar have capacity to accommodate 2 hundred thousands tourist at a time, but more than 4 hundred thousands of them rushed into Cox's Bazar to take advantage of 3 days holiday started in 19th February 2021. So, thousands of tourists were unable to find any accommodation and forced to spend the night at beaches and Buses. Other tourist destinations also seeing huge arrival of tourists.
