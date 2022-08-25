Thousands of people protest in Karachi against inflated Bills, Power Cuts -- Puppet Imported Govt Experiment has FAILED

When is the establishment/"neutrals" going to remove PPP in Sindh? Simple question. Sindh is at a boiling point and so is the majority of Sindhis. Add the ridiculous outdated infrastructure, overall neglect (rural areas) combined with the floods. No sewage, drainage, or roads in many areas. It is a perfect recipe for a disaster and another potential regional...

They should aim their anger at the corrupt political mafia dynasty that is PPP and their cohorts within Sindh. At the end of the day the responsibility lies among the largely useless Pakistani establishment and the "neutrals" that run this puppet show.Speaking about which, I made a thread yesterday about the tragic state of Sindh and that it is a ticking bomb.