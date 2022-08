Thousands of people protest in Karachi against inflated Bills, Power Cuts -- Puppet Imported Govt Experiment has FAILED

Bills with reversed FAC to be issued on Friday: KE​

Exemption on fuel charges​

Meanwhile, KE spokesperson Imran Rana has said that the reversal of fuel cost adjustments on the bills of those who have consumed less than 200 units would be issued on August 26.“The deadline of bills for non-ToU (time of use) residential customers whose unit usage is less than 200 is also being extended to August 30,” he said in a series of tweets today.The government’s announcement and increase in deadlines will not apply to residential, time-of-use, commercial and industrial customers consuming more than 200 units, Rana added.The development comes after the government announced that that 17 million of the total power consumers will be exempted from paying the FCA in their electricity bills.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a video message earlier this week, said that the “considerable increase” for July and August’s power bills, because of high international oil prices, was “intolerable” for the common man.He also stated that the government was also reviewing the situation for the rest of the 13m power consumers who, PM Shehbaz said, were in a better financial position.Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority allowed distribution companies to charge an additional Rs155 billion to compensate for the higher fuel generation cost in June.The authority allowed an unprecedented FCA of Rs11.37 to K-Electric and Rs9.89 per unit to electricity distribution companies previously owned by Wapda, or Discos.The government had also announced an increase of Rs7.91 per unit in the average base tariff across the country in three phases starting with effect from July. It had approved a Rs1.55 per unit increase in the base tariff across the country under a quarterly adjustment.