What's new

Thousands of people protest in Karachi against inflated Bills, Power Cuts -- Puppet Imported Govt Experiment has FAILED

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,689
2
6,106
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
After severe protests in Punjab about skyrocketing electricity bills, protests have now started in Karachi too.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562806763468263424

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562483509171990533

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562797281950445569

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562690372798595072

Residents in several areas of Karachi took to the streets and protested outside K-Electric offices on Thursday against prolonged power outages and inflated electricity bills.

In the last few weeks, demonstrations have been reported across the country against the fuel price adjustment (FPA) and taxes on the electricity bills.

In Karachi’s Korangi area today, residents stormed into the locality’s KE office and ransacked it. According to witnesses, a group of people — comprising women, men and children — protested outside the KE office near Darul Uloom, blocking the main Korangi Industrial Area road and chanted slogans against the company.

In a statement, the Korangi police spokesperson said that protesters had gathered outside the KE building over complaints of inflated bills.

During the demonstration, the protesters set fire to tyres, resultantly disrupting traffic on both tracks near the Singer Chowrangi. Protestors also overpowered private guards of the power utility and later forced their way into its office.

To prevent the situation from spiraling out of control, the Landhi district superintendent police and Awami Colony station house officer, along with their contingents, arrived at the site and dispersed the crowd, the spokesperson added.

Separately, residents of the metropolis’ Shah Latif Town blocked the National Highway near Jogi Mor in protest against the power utility.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police Irfan Bahadur told Dawn.com that the residents were protesting against the fuel adjustment charges in their bills, which was hiked last month.

The demonstrators submitted a memorandum before the power utility officials and later dispersed peacefully, the officer said, adding that traffic remained suspended on the highway for some time.

Similarly, residents of Nazimabad also held protest outside the KE office.

Bills with reversed FAC to be issued on Friday: KE​

Meanwhile, KE spokesperson Imran Rana has said that the reversal of fuel cost adjustments on the bills of those who have consumed less than 200 units would be issued on August 26.


“The deadline of bills for non-ToU (time of use) residential customers whose unit usage is less than 200 is also being extended to August 30,” he said in a series of tweets today.

The government’s announcement and increase in deadlines will not apply to residential, time-of-use, commercial and industrial customers consuming more than 200 units, Rana added.

The development comes after the government announced that that 17 million of the total power consumers will be exempted from paying the FCA in their electricity bills.

Exemption on fuel charges​

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a video message earlier this week, said that the “considerable increase” for July and August’s power bills, because of high international oil prices, was “intolerable” for the common man.

He also stated that the government was also reviewing the situation for the rest of the 13m power consumers who, PM Shehbaz said, were in a better financial position.

Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority allowed distribution companies to charge an additional Rs155 billion to compensate for the higher fuel generation cost in June.

The authority allowed an unprecedented FCA of Rs11.37 to K-Electric and Rs9.89 per unit to electricity distribution companies previously owned by Wapda, or Discos.

The government had also announced an increase of Rs7.91 per unit in the average base tariff across the country in three phases starting with effect from July. It had approved a Rs1.55 per unit increase in the base tariff across the country under a quarterly adjustment.
Click to expand...

.
 
Last edited:
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
9,271
-1
15,133
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Complete media black out.

Ary news is already banned while rest of them are pro pdm media houses anyways where such news are not given much attention.
 
K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
580
2
705
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They should aim their anger at the corrupt political mafia dynasty that is PPP and their cohorts within Sindh. At the end of the day the responsibility lies among the largely useless Pakistani establishment and the "neutrals" that run this puppet show.

Speaking about which, I made a thread yesterday about the tragic state of Sindh and that it is a ticking bomb.

When is the establishment/"neutrals" going to remove PPP in Sindh?

Simple question. Sindh is at a boiling point and so is the majority of Sindhis. Add the ridiculous outdated infrastructure, overall neglect (rural areas) combined with the floods. No sewage, drainage, or roads in many areas. It is a perfect recipe for a disaster and another potential regional...
defence.pk
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
11,809
-28
12,123
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fitpOsitive said:
This is all dramabazy till people breakin the bilawal house and kill him. Burn the sindh secretariat. Enough is enough.
Click to expand...
bhai tank peh beth keh sabh log awaam ka katal karain gay zardari sabh bilawala sahiba national security assets hain! dha keh muhafiz aur fwo ko thaikay daytay hain!
 
K

Khan2727

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
580
2
705
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Meanwhile our political "elites" in Canada enjoying state of the art food in CN Tower using stolen/embezzled money of the Pakistani people.

1661450229958.png


1661450469073.png


Meanwhile Mullah Diesel in Istanbul

1661450401867.png


Masha'Allah!

:lol:
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

AZ1
NEPRA hikes power tariff for K-Electric by Rs9.42 per unit
Replies
1
Views
227
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Areesh
Less Than Two Weeks Before Byelections Hamza Shehbaz Offers Political Bribe to People of Punjab
Replies
0
Views
258
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Imran has become a global puppet by increasing power tariff: Bilawal
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
jamesisi
J
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan siphoned off Punjab’s money to Bani Gala via ‘GPEC’, says Maryam Nawaz(Valencia Town PP 170)
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
IceCold
IceCold
HAIDER
Import expensive fuel or brave long outages: Nepra chief
Replies
2
Views
285
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom