Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it’s clear where they’re going​

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go.

Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.

There’s also an increase in moves from Hong Kong to Dubai, Japan, South Korea and Thailand, according to insiders.

‘Absolute mass exodus’ ​

Moving to Singapore ​

When temporary become permanent ​

Some people are riding out Hong Kong’s tight Covid restrictions by taking extended vacations, said Edwards.



“A lot of families that I know have gone away for like three or four months,” said Edwards. “Heaps are in Thailand — they just packed up and went to Phuket or [Koh] Samui. … They all got villas, some have even put their kids in school there, and they said they’ll come back to Hong Kong in August or September.”



Many expatriates went home for a few months this year. Now Pei said she’s noticing a lot of these people are not coming back.



Kutt said this is “absolutely” happening, as evidenced by the number of moves occurring without clients present. Before Covid, “absent shippers” were rare, she said, but due to the number of requests, Silk Relo created a service whereby an on-site team member acts on behalf of a client who can’t be present for a move.

Leaving for good ​

Lockdown and quarantine policies coupled with a merry-go-round of school closures caused many expatriates to return home — to the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and other countries — for good, said Kutt.



But deeply entrenched locals are leaving too, she said.



Hong Kong-born Kam Lun Yeung said his family is moving to Sydney, where he lived as a child.



“We do consider [Hong Kong] home, and it is difficult leaving especially considering how much we have invested emotionally in the city,” he said. However, “the 2019 protests to the current pandemic situation and seeing friends leaving already … made our decision a little bit easier.”



Lisa Terauchi grew up in Hong Kong, but left just shy of her 45th birthday, after her husband lost his job as a captain with Cathay Dragon, a Hong Kong-based airline that shuttered operations in late 2020. She and her family moved to the Netherlands, where her husband is from.



Hong Kong “was no longer the country I had grown up in, it was no longer the country I remembered,” she said.

Where else? ​