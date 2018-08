Over 4,200 Indians have so far been jailed for illegally crossing US-Mexico border this year, according to available data reported by US media . It's a big jump from 3,100 Indians detained in all of 2017. Most are seeking asylum based on claims of religious and political persecution in their country of origin.Portland-based newspaper " The Oregonian " found that the single largest group of detainees at Sheridan Federal Prison in Oregon came from India. It reported that there were 50 Indians among the 124 migrants being housed at the prison. The others hailed from Nepal, Armenia, Brazil, Mexico and parts of Central America.India has become the biggest source of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States. In 2014 about 136,000 people came to the U.S. from India, about 128,000 from China and about 123,000 from Mexico, census figures show. As recently as 2005, Mexico sent more than 10 times as many people to the U.S. as China, and more than six times as many as India, according to the WSJ story.United States Department of Homeland Security estimates that there were 12.1 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States as of 2014. The top countries of origin are:Mexico = 6.6 millionEl Salvador = 700,000Guatemala = 640,000India = 430,000Honduras = 400,000Philippines = 360,000The rise of Hindutva forces is tearing India apart along caste and religious lines. Hindu mobs are l ynching Muslims and Dalits . A recent Pew Research report confirms that the level of hostility against religious minorities in India is "very high" , giving India a score of 9.5 on a scale from 0 to 10. Pakistan's score on this scale is 7 while Bangladesh's is 7.5.Rising hostility against minorities in India has earned it a score of 9.5 on a scale of 0-10 assessed by Pew Research. This is manifested in a big jump in the number of Indians seeking asylum in the United States. Over 4,200 Indians have so far been jailed for illegally crossing US-Mexico border this year, according to available data reported by US media . It's a big jump from 3,100 Indians detained in all of 2017. Most are seeking asylum based on claims of religious and political persecution in their country of origin.Related Links: