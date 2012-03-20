Thousands of Afghans seek temporary US entry, only 100 approved

JackTheRipper
More than 28,000 Afghans have applied for admission to the US, but only about 100 have been approved since the Taliban takeover.
Afghan girls stand at the Fort McCoy US Army base in Wisconsin. [File: Barbara Davidson/AP Photo]
More than 28,000 Afghans have applied for temporary admission into the United States for humanitarian reasons since shortly before the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan and sparked a chaotic US withdrawal, but only about 100 of them have been approved, according to federal officials.
US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has struggled to keep up with the surge in applications to a little-used programme, known as humanitarian parole, but promises it is ramping up staff to address the growing backlog.
Afghan families in the US and the immigrant groups supporting them say the slow pace of approvals threatens the safety of their loved ones, many of whom fear being targeted by the new Taliban rulers for their ties to the US-led forces in the country.
