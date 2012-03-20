What's new

Thousands of Afghans seek temporary US entry, only 100 approved

More than 28,000 Afghans have applied for admission to the US, but only about 100 have been approved since the Taliban takeover.


Afghan girls stand at the Fort McCoy US Army base in Wisconsin. [File: Barbara Davidson/AP Photo]


More than 28,000 Afghans have applied for temporary admission into the United States for humanitarian reasons since shortly before the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan and sparked a chaotic US withdrawal, but only about 100 of them have been approved, according to federal officials.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has struggled to keep up with the surge in applications to a little-used programme, known as humanitarian parole, but promises it is ramping up staff to address the growing backlog.


Afghan families in the US and the immigrant groups supporting them say the slow pace of approvals threatens the safety of their loved ones, many of whom fear being targeted by the new Taliban rulers for their ties to the US-led forces in the country.

The Taliban take over was a very convenient excuse and a dream come true for all those opportunist Afghans who always wanted out of that hell hole, regardless of who was ruling Afghanistan. Many took advantage of the western concern for women's rights, (genuine or otherwise is a discussion for another time) and pushed their women and children to be flown out of Afghanistan at any cost.

In my opinion to stem this tide, the US must keep a dialogue going with the talibs, and work out the issues of concern to both sides. Talibs need US financial, and humanitarian assistance, which US can offer, if the talibs look after US interesting. Let's hope some good sense prevails in Kabul and DC. It will be win win for the US, Pakistan, and most of all afghans themselves.
 
