Thousands of Afghans seek temporary US entry, only 100 approved

The Taliban take over was a very convenient excuse and a dream come true for all those opportunist Afghans who always wanted out of that hell hole, regardless of who was ruling Afghanistan. Many took advantage of the western concern for women's rights, (genuine or otherwise is a discussion for another time) and pushed their women and children to be flown out of Afghanistan at any cost.



In my opinion to stem this tide, the US must keep a dialogue going with the talibs, and work out the issues of concern to both sides. Talibs need US financial, and humanitarian assistance, which US can offer, if the talibs look after US interesting. Let's hope some good sense prevails in Kabul and DC. It will be win win for the US, Pakistan, and most of all afghans themselves.