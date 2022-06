Ghazwa-e-Hind said: Pakistan is going through severe climate change, rivers drying up and food shortage too.



They think that cutting fruit trees and building concrete houses will make them rich.



No amount of riches will help if the land goes through desertification and becomes inhabitable.



Sara ghuroor, roub matti mein milajeya, literally. Click to expand...

Chinese told us why are you guys cryingYou have more water then we can imagine literally 140 MAF of itIts just mismanagementLook how we mis manage gas?No sane country in the world waste gas like we do on stupid ineffient gas gasslors or in cars(since gas is now more expensive then oil)For reference california has 40MAF and production8x of ours