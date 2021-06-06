Thousands in Budapest rally against planned Chinese university campus

What's new

AFP
-
June 6, 2021 6:36 AM
hungary-AP-6.06.2021.png

Protesters chant slogans as they rally in Budapest on Saturday. (AP pic)
BUDAPEST: Thousands of Hungarians demonstrated in Budapest Saturday against a plan by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government to build a campus of a top Chinese university in the city.
Around 10,000 people, according to an AFP photographer, marched through the Hungarian capital to protest the proposed Fudan university campus which is planned for completion by 2024.
According to a deal signed between Hungary and the Shanghai-based university’s president, the campus, its first in Europe, would be a 500,000 sq metre complex.
But the sprawling project has fed unease about Hungary’s diplomatic tilt from west to east and its soaring indebtedness to China, as well as sparked a diplomatic spat between Beijing and Budapest’s liberal mayor.








Leaked internal documents revealed that China is expected to give a €1.3bn loan to cover most of the estimated €1.5bn costs.
“No Fudan! West, not East!” read one placard at the protest, while another accused Orban and his ruling right-wing party Fidesz of cosying up to China.
“Orban and Fidesz portray themselves as anti-communists but in reality, the communists are their friends,” Szonja Radics, a 21-year-old university student, told AFP at the protest, the first major demonstration in Hungary this year.
Streets renamed

With an opinion poll last week showing that a majority of Budapest residents oppose the plan the capital’s liberal mayor Gergely Karacsony has urged Orban not to force unwanted projects on the city.
On Wednesday he announced the renaming of streets around the proposed campus site to “Free Hong Kong road”, “Dalai Lama road”, and “Uighur Martyrs’ road” to highlight Chinese human rights sore points.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday that the move was “beneath contempt” but added that it shouldn’t affect the project.
Orban’s government argues that a prestigious outpost of Fudan university would permit thousands of Hungarian and international students to acquire high-quality qualifications.
It would also fit in with an older plan to build a “Student City” dormitory project for thousands of Hungarian students at the site, it insists, although Karacsony, who is eyeing a run against Orban at a general election next year, fears the Fudan campus would take over most of the area.
Saturday’s protest “made no sense as the process is still at the planning stage”, Tamas Schanda, a government official, said Saturday, adding that final decisions would be made “in the second half of 2022”.
Fudan is the latest landmark in Orban’s foreign policy of “Eastern Opening”, which analysts describe as a geopolitical balancing act.
Critics portray the nationalist prime minister as China and Russia’s “Trojan horse” inside the European Union and Nato.
The courting of Fudan, which deleted references to “freedom of thought” from its charter in 2019, also fuels concerns about academic freedom in Hungary.
In 2018, the Central European University, founded by liberal Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros, said it was “forced out” of Budapest to Vienna after a bitter legal dispute with Orban.
 
A smart country, if they are the interest of two groups, it would let both outbid their favour.
but no... we are talking about these stupid racist eastern "wannabe west europeans" :D
 
Someone is butthurt over a name on a street :dirol:

China says Hungarian politicians 'beneath contempt' for renaming streets


Issued on: 03/06/2021 - 12:46

Budapest renamed streets over human rights flashpoints from Hong Kong to Tibet in protest against a planned branch of a top Chinese university

Budapest renamed streets over human rights flashpoints from Hong Kong to Tibet in protest against a planned branch of a top Chinese university Attila KISBENEDEK AFP



Beijing (AFP)


China on Thursday blasted Hungarian politicians as "beneath contempt" after Budapest renamed streets over human rights flashpoints from Hong Kong to Tibet in protest against a planned branch of a top Chinese university.

The sprawling project for Fudan University's first European campus has fed growing unease about Hungary's diplomatic tilt from West to East and its soaring indebtedness to China.

The four street signs around the planned site now bear names referencing sore topics that draw Beijing criticism abroad for alleged human rights violations.


China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Thursday accused Hungarian politicians of "hyping up China-related issues and hindering China-Hungary cooperation."

"Such behaviour is beneath contempt," Wang told a regular press briefing.

The street names are "Free Hong Kong road", "Uyghur Martyrs' road", "Dalai Lama road", and "Bishop Xie Shiguang road" -- named after a persecuted Chinese Catholic priest.

Wang's rebuke followed a call by Chinese President Xi Jinping for his country to show a softer face abroad and cultivate a "reliable, admirable and respectable image."

China's foreign ministry routinely decries foreign politicians for not toeing Beijing's line over issues from Taiwan to investigating the cause of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A currently derelict plot in Budapest is set to house the Fudan campus in a half-million-square-metre (five-million-square-foot) complex by 2024, according to a deal signed between Hungary and the Shanghai-based university's president.

But Budapest's mayor Gergely Karacsony said Wednesday that "we don't want the elite and private Fudan university here at the expense of Hungarian taxpayers."

The liberal mayor has previously blasted "Chinese influence-buying" in Hungary and urged Prime Minister Viktor Orban to honour a previous pledge not to force projects on the capital against its will.

Opinion polls show a majority of Budapest residents oppose the plan.

The government argues that a prestigious outpost of Fudan University, ranked 100th in the Shanghai Ranking, would permit thousands of Hungarian, Chinese and other international students to acquire high-quality diplomas.

Meanwhile, Beijing is keen to maintain its presence in Hungary, the only EU country to use Chinese coronavirus jabs.

Wang said relations between the two countries "enjoy a strong momentum development" and have "yielded fruitful results".

China's soft-power push abroad through media and education has come under fire in recent years, with critics in the West warning of Communist infiltration and pointing to Beijing's human rights violations.

Confucius Institutes -- organisations funded by China that offer Chinese language and culture classes -- were targeted by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

It called the institutes "an entity advancing Beijing's global propaganda and malign influence campaign on US campuses."

To anyone (chinese) here wondering why Most hungarians hated building of the Campus is because there's allegation of corruption & bribery by the chinese to Orban government to have it approved, everything from the building materials to the workers will not come from hungary & instead are shipped directly from china, there's also serious founded suspicions that the building will be spying on Hungarians & EU citizens just like their AU built building in Ethiopia & their Confucius institute.
 
Hungary really does not have the qualifications to be monitored by China. This is purely a commercial project.
 
That's exactly what political braindead means. You are expecting plebs easily brainwashed with economically ridiculous rumors to decide the fate of a state by democracy. That's why east Asians outsmart them even in the field of sustaining democracy.
That's exactly what political braindead means. You are expecting plebs easily brainwashed with economically ridiculous rumors to decide the fate of a state by democracy. That's why east Asians outsmart them even in the field of sustaining democracy.
 
But this university is for the Hongarian interest herself right?
 
