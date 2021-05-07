Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Thousands gather at annual Youm Al Quds Rally, flaunting COVID-19 SOPs
Thread starter
Mujahid Memon
Start date
18 minutes ago
Mujahid Memon
FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2012
1,853
-1
2,429
Country
Location
18 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
This NZ dude is obsessed with Pakistan
Latest: khanz
A moment ago
Members Club
Foreign Minister: US may consider taking Rohingyas from Bangladesh
Latest: F-6 enthusiast
A moment ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Mamata hopes for stronger ties with Bangladesh
Latest: Bilal9
A moment ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Justice Faez Isa: Supreme Court Created a Holy Cow
Latest: HRK
A moment ago
Insaf - Justice
Stupid & Funny from Around the World :Continued
Latest: ghazi52
1 minute ago
General Photos & Multimedia
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
PAF Getting Such High Profile Visits
Latest: Windjammer
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Air Force | News & Discussions.
Latest: Inception-06
50 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
MODP Year Book 2017-18
Latest: Bilal Khan (Quwa)
56 minutes ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: Desert Fox 1
Yesterday at 11:21 PM
Pakistan Army
F-7P and F-7PG
Latest: GumNaam
Yesterday at 10:42 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Justice Faez Isa: Supreme Court Created a Holy Cow
Latest: HRK
A moment ago
Insaf - Justice
Lahore High Court allows Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad
Latest: Norwegian
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
Volkswagen to set up manufacturing in Balochistan on 10th May
Latest: Valiant
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Which is Pakistan's most patriotic political Party and has Pakistan's best interests in mind?
Latest: akramishaqkhan
1 minute ago
Pakistani Siasat
LHC allows Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad for medical treatment | GNN | 07 MAY 2021
Latest: Norwegian
2 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
Rheinmetall presents future solution of 155mm howitzer based on HX3 10x10 truck chassis
Latest: Zarvan
Yesterday at 9:52 PM
Land Warfare
B
KIA- Kachin soldiers shot down Myanmar military' Russian MI-35 with Chinese missile
Latest: Beast
Yesterday at 5:35 PM
Military Forum
POF-X | A Modern 9mm Self Defense Weapon by Pakistan Ordnance Factories
Latest: Daghalodi
Yesterday at 3:06 PM
Equipment & Gear
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Yesterday at 9:19 AM
Air Warfare
B-52 Simulated A Hypersonic Weapon Strike During Massive Alaskan War Games
Latest: F-22Raptor
Yesterday at 5:37 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Foreign Minister: US may consider taking Rohingyas from Bangladesh
Latest: F-6 enthusiast
A moment ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Mamata hopes for stronger ties with Bangladesh
Latest: Bilal9
A moment ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: SalarHaqq
16 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Turkish Air Defence Programs
Latest: SQ8
17 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
Tk 6.0-trillion budget to be placed in parliament on June 3
Latest: Bilal9
20 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom