Thousands celebrate the arrival of Superstar UCAV Bayraktar TB2

'Message to the world' - Lithuanians fundraise to buy drone for Ukraine Hundreds of Lithuanians clubbed together to buy an advanced military drone for Ukraine in its war against Russia, in a show of solidarity with a fellow country formerly under Moscow's rule.

"The Russian hunter" has arrived in Lithuania and the people are going nuts. Thousands came to see the famous drone in real life. Couples, families with children, aviation enthusiasts - they all waited hours in line to see the TB2 before it is packed and shipped to Ukraine.The drone is crowdfunded by the people of Lithuania.