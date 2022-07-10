What's new

Thousands celebrate the arrival of Superstar UCAV Bayraktar TB2

FXA3VifXkAY40rC


"The Russian hunter" has arrived in Lithuania and the people are going nuts. Thousands came to see the famous drone in real life. Couples, families with children, aviation enthusiasts - they all waited hours in line to see the TB2 before it is packed and shipped to Ukraine.

The drone is crowdfunded by the people of Lithuania.
'Message to the world' - Lithuanians fundraise to buy drone for Ukraine

Hundreds of Lithuanians clubbed together to buy an advanced military drone for Ukraine in its war against Russia, in a show of solidarity with a fellow country formerly under Moscow's rule.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543922019217166336

FXAknlsWAAECi79
FXAkm-wXgAUfwIP



FXAkn5DXEAM5ush



FXAkoJ2XgAIS5ex
 

