Thoughts on going back to your homelands (for non-European diaspora in the West)?

Dalit said: Absolutely. There is no going back now. There is no denying that the Western world has developed a system that benefits not only their natives, but also immigrants. I understand certain white folks have become greedy and don't want to share prosperity, but this is not how the world works. Prosperity is not an intellectual property of one race or civilisation. Click to expand...

when The economy is good and workers are needed, immigrants are welcome. When the economy slows down its a nativist attitude that comes to the fore. The politicians play the native population against immigrants or children of immigrants. This was the story generation after generation here in the US. The Irish weren’t welcome by the descendants of the English, but after a few generations they were welcome, then it was the Italians, and then the Eastern Europeans and the Japanese, then a generation later the Chinese and South Asians and Middle Easterners. This time it’s the Africans, Somalis for example, but also the West Africans here in New York, especially the observant Muslims.It’s a Cycle. For the US, it’s this immigrantion that keep the population’s average age younger then China’s and will continue to do so into the future. It’s a competitive advantage.Im not sure how it is in Europe. I’ve heard it’s worse for immigrants, especially as the economy is stagnating, but let’s see what happens after this pandemic.P.S. Immigration usually brings the best and brightest of a country to the US, and enriches the whole society, just look at the talent Among the best of Silicon Valley; like Elon Musk and the guys at Google. Also without immigration, we wouldn’t have had Obama, and while you may disagree with him on polices he is good for America’s soft power and global influence.