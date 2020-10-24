Thoughts on going back to your homelands (for non-European diaspora in the West)?

A question I have for the non-Europeans living in the West, if there was a government programme in which you could surrender your passport and resettle in a country of your choosing (most likely your ancestral homeland), in exchange for £50,000, would you take it?
In general, what are your thoughts about moving back to your homelands, will you guys ever do it or do you intend to stay for the duration of your life here in the West? What are your thoughts on the changing demographics in the West and the instabilities and conflicts these changes will bring (such as the Christchurch and El Paso gun attacks)?
