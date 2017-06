In the light of latest global trends, PAC realized that design and development is mandatory to be competitive and for achieving self reliance. Presently, PAC is fully involved in MRO, avionics systems development and aircraft production; while design and development of new aviation products is the missing link. In this regard, an Aviation Design Institute (AvDI) at PAC is formed, to spearhead design and development activity. The AvDI’s working model hinges on leveraging existing National Human Resource and facilities, which is the emerging global trend for national progress. It is envisaged that with formation of AvDI, PAC will have its own product line and aims to embark on state of the art next generation aerospace vehicles, thereby making PAC a complete aviations solution provider in Pakistan.

