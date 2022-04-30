Those who dont speak Hindi, should leave India, BJP's UP Minister

Yeah I’d love to see them try this…..again….and fail. Every odd month this keeps coming up. Just because the minister is an uneducated tool, doesn’t mean everybody else has to be one as well.



Someday I hope we figure out criminals and charlatans shouldn’t be allowed to assume office. Especially basic morons like these. This gem of a policy expert here is a “qualified” “electrohomeopathy” practitioner. That’s like having a professional certificate proving your total incompetence and idiocy.



Why? When will this end?