‘Those who dismiss country’s achievements are weeds of land’: PM Hasina​

Published: February 22, 2022 19:26:32 | Updated: February 22, 2022 22:48:55Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that those who fail to appreciate the country's achievements are the "weeds of the land" and the people have to think about what they would do with this section."The Father of the Nation used to say one thing, the land of the country is so much fertile that there are plenty of crops along with weeds. This is the reality, these weeds will remain, Bengalis have to think what they will do with these weeds," she said.The Prime Minister was addressing a discussion organised by Awami League at its central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue, marking Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day, reports UNB.She said that all have to remain alert on one issue, whenever Bengalis achieved something or attain dignity or are advancing towards development and prosperity many conspiracies started brewing."There are some vested quarters among the Bengalis to whom these achievements are nothing to feel proud. They like to remain under the chains of subordination," she said.She said that there is one section of people, they never know how to live with the self-dignity, they get satisfaction thorough selling out their dignity."That class still remains in our society.......even the whole world appreciates Bangladesh some people of our country remains blind and they never see the developments," she regretted.She said that this section of people feels embarrassed while talking about these achievements.She said she does not understand why this section keeps such a mentality.The PM briefly described the role and contribution of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Language Movement pointing out that a section of intellectuals tried to erase his name from the history of the Language Movement."It's a matter of regret that this intellectual section of the country never gave proper credit to these contributions (of Bangabandhu)," she said.She mentioned that the role of Bangabandhu was unearthed from the Intelligence Branch reports of then Pakistan."There were attempts to erase the truth, this is highly unfortunate, but I always believe that truth can't be kept under cover, one day truth shall come out with its own glory, and that becomes reality now," she said.Sheikh Hasina said that the country got its independence through the path of the Language Movement and Bangabandhu lead that journey.She mentioned that Bangabandhu started the movement to establish Bangladesh as an independent country since 1948. "The ultimate goal of that movement was to liberate this land, parting way with Pakistanis," she said.She said Bangabandhu was sent to jail time and again for his role in the Language Movement. "Bangabandhu had been kept behind the bars at a stretch from 1949 to 1952," she said.The PM said following Bangabandhu's proposal, the State Language Action Council was formed comprising Chhatra League, Tamaddun Majlish and other student organisations in 1948.This council had called a general strike on March 11, 1948 across the country, she said, adding that Bangabandhu was arrested while picketing in front of the Secretariat."In the subsequent days, Bangabandhu was at the centre of all movements and struggles. For his involvement in the movements, Bangabandhu had to endure inhuman torture and persecution of the rulers," she said.Sheikh Hasina said it was Awami League which included the provision of making Bangla as a state language in 1956."The Awami League government had declared February 21 as the Language Martyrs' Day and allocated fund for constructing Shaheed Minars," she said.Sheikh Hasina said that the present Awami League government has formed a cell in the court to translate all judgments in Bangla for the easy understanding of the mass people.She also reiterated her call for inclusion of widely used scientific jargon in Bangla for the science students for better results in science education."We want to reach the results of independence to every door step, we want to ensure better lives for the people of Bangladesh," she said.Awami League presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Rahman, and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, AL Joint-General Secretary Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, AL Secretary of International Affairs Dr. Shammi Ahmed, AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, AL Secretary of Education and Human Resource Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Dhaka south unit of AL President Abu Ahammad Mannafi and Dhaka north unit of Bangladesh Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, among others, spoke on the occasion.At the beginning of the programme, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of the Language Movement, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, martyrs of August 15, 1975 and Liberation War.