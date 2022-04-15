Those Trying To Stop India's Rise Will Step Aside Or Be Eliminated: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In the light of Bhagwat’s remarks, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that India is united even now and there shouldn’t be any attempt to disintegrate it.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said India has to grow big and the dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ will be a reality in 8-10 years if common people put in a little effort.Speaking at a gathering of seers in Haridwar on Wednesday, Bhagwat, as quoted by news agency PTI said, “Bharat ko ab bada hona hi hai....Dharma ka utthan hi Bharat ka utthan hai...Bharat jo apne utthan ki patri pe chal pada hai usko paaye bina ab rukna nahin hai. Isko rokne wale ya toh hat jayengae ya mit jayengae....yeh nahin rukne wala. Yeh aisi gadi hai iska accelerator hai break nahin hai (India has to now grow big. The rise of 'Dharma' is the rise of India. There's no stopping India, which has launched itself on the track of rise and upliftment. Those who try to stop it will either step aside of be eliminated. This is a vehicle which has an accelerator but no brakes).”"People say it may take 20-25 years, but from my experience I feel it will be realised in next 8-10 years. For this, the entire society has to work together,” Bhagwat said, adding, “We will talk about non-violence but we will carry a stick in our hand. We have no enmity in our mind but world heeds to power. Therefore, we should have power which is visible.”The Shiv Sena, an ally of BJP until a few years back, welcoming Bhagwat's comments said before realising the goal of 'Akhand Bharat', the saffron party must take control of Pakistan and rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.Sena spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut said, “First take Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) under control, then take control of Pakistan, from an Akhand Hindustan, then take Afghanistan...(or) territories which you think were part of India. No one has stopped you. This is the desire of the country. But before that give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar. You surely work on Akhand Hindustan, but before that ensure ghar-wapsi of Kashmiri Pandits. Let that happen with dignity."Raut also hailed Bhagwat as a revered figure for the Sena and said that his thought of 'Akhand Bharat' is commendable.Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, taking a jibe at Bhagwat, said, “Who stopped you from creating an Akhand Bharat in eight years? And what will happen in the next 15 years? What is Akhand Bharat? Does he (Bhagwat) realise that it includes Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and China occupied territory?"In a swipe at the RSS chief, Owaisi said that instead of talking about Akhand Bharat, Bhagwat should raise the issue of Indian territory occupied by China currently.In the light of Bhagwat’s remarks, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that India is united even now and there shouldn’t be any attempt to disintegrate it.Responding to the RSS chief’s comment, Patil said, “India is a country where people belonging to different castes and religious faiths live together. India is integrated even today and will remain so. Nobody should try to disintegrate it.”