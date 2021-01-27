What's new

Those Bombers China Sent Toward Taiwan? They Were A Dress Rehearsal For War

Three days after President Joe Biden took office, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force sortied a powerful formation of new H-6K bombers toward Taiwan.

The same day, the U.S. Navy sailed the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and her escorts into the South China Sea.

The timing wasn’t a coincidence. The bombers—which are compatible with YJ-12 anti-ship missiles—were training for strikes on carriers such as Roosevelt, Chinese state media explained.

But in probing Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone, the twin-engine bombers also were preparing for an equally important role—lobbing missiles at Taiwanese forces in preparation for an amphibious assault on the island.

“Reunifiying” Taiwan with the Chinese mainland is the central goal of China’s foreign policy. As Taiwan is a fully independent democracy, there’s no realistic prospect of the two countries peacefully merging. When officials in Beijing use the term “reunification,” they’re really talking about war.

And that war, if and when it comes, could begin with Chinese bombers barreling toward Taiwan like they did Saturday.

In that sense, the weekend’s sortie was a dress rehearsal. “It does demonstrate the PLAAF’s ability to put together a multi-plane strike, which we would likely see in the event of a hot war against Taiwan,” said Bernard Cole, a professor at the National War College in Washington, D.C.

A Chinese air force H-6 flying near Taiwan.

The scale of Saturday’s bomber sortie is noteworthy. Eight of the 108-foot-wingspan bombers flew toward Taiwan’s southwest air-defense zone. Four J-16 fighters protected the bombers. A Y-8 patrol plane was nearby, perhaps acting as an airborne command post, Cole theorized.

It’s not unprecedented for the Chinese air force to sortie eight bombers at once, but it is unusual. That’s a lot of hardware requiring extensive planning and maximum effort from aircrew and ground staff. The U.S. Air Force’s own sorties—such as those high-profile B-52 missions near Russia last year—rarely involve more than four bombers plus support planes.

But if Chinese president Xi Jinping pulled the trigger and ordered the PLA to attack Taiwan, the air force certainly would launch more than eight bombers. There are more than 200 H-6s in PLAAF and People’s Liberation Army Navy Air Force service. It’s safe to assume many of them would take part in any air war over Taiwan, which probably also would involve strikes on U.S. bases in the region.

“PLA war-planners seem to view their bomber fleets as primarily useful for attacks on Taiwan, Okinawa and Guam,” said Ian Easton, a military expert with the Project 2049 Institute in Virginia. “That's what they are preparing for.”

“Unlike other types of military aircraft, bombers are fundamentally geared toward offensive operations,” Easton said. “That's all they do. And because China's H-6 bombers lack stealth and speed, they can only be used effectively in a first-strike capacity to catch targets by surprise.”

The bombers probably wouldn’t go it alone. “Any manned aircraft strike against the island would be preceded by an extensive SEAD campaign by missiles and SOF,” Cole said.

SEAD stands for “suppression of enemy air-defenses.” It’s the practice of jamming or destroying an opponent’s radars and surface-to-air missiles. SOF are Special Operations Forces—commandos.

After the dust settled from the initial barrage of Chinese rockets—and after Beijing’s commandos completed their raids or died trying—the bombers would fly through the resulting gaps in Taiwan’s defenses and fire their own CJ-10 cruise missiles at Taiwanese bases and troop formations.

The Chinese crews might only get one chance. “H-6 bombers are big, slow targets,” Easton said. “Taiwan has a range of air-defense systems for defending against them, to include land-attack cruise missiles that could crater PLAAF and PLANAF runways and devastated parked aircraft on their parking ramps.”

“The problem is that Taiwan will be on the receiving end of China's surprise attacks,” Easton added. “No one can say with any certainty how things will look for Taiwan's defense after that first wave of steel comes screaming down. But if sufficient defensive preparations are made, as they likely are, then Taiwan should be able to recover and knock a considerable portion of China's air force out of the sky.”


“That would pave the way for the U.S. and its allies like Japan and Australia to come into the fight,” Easton said. “In any event, any Chinese invasion of Taiwan would almost certainly involve a long and extremely bloody air war.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher. If China attacks Taiwan and fails to conquer the island—fast—the resulting counterattack and global political backlash surely would be catastrophic for Beijing.

Hence the practice runs such as Saturday’s. “Bombers are an important part of that broader effort by Beijing to improve war-readiness,” Easton said. “We should expect to see even larger demonstrations like this in the future.”

If the Chinese ever do go to war against the Taiwanese, it would likely result in a war on the scale of the Vietnam war at least. The west is very invested in the freedom of the Taiwanese.

Overall, i would say that Chinese foreign policy is both far too sneaky (debt traps, monitoring of other nations' citizens and officials), *and* openly aggressive (South China Sea, Taiwan, Tibet). They encroach on the sovereignty of other peoples and nations, and sooner or later this is going to bite them back. The first signs of that (forming of a western coalition against Chinese influence) are already taking shape, and with China not backing down from their policies, we can only expect an increase in tensions. Which, given the potential for new dangerous arms races, is a shame, in my opinion.
 
More like Desert Storm. Taiwan's weaker than Iraq and is in an even worse situation for an air and naval war.

Indeed this article is extremely amateurish, since they don't know (or know and deliberately mislead) that the H-6 has to be anywhere near Taiwan to launch CJ-10 cruise missiles.
 
After reading Feng Leng's post I will add... IF if comes to combat.....

So long as they fire off enough missiles, China can retake Taiwan in a few days.
If China can fire 3000 missiles in a casual war game exercise then the retaking of Taiwan will see one h*ll of a lot of missiles. Imagine every military, police, gov't, power generation instillation and weapon system being hit with dozens of missile strikes. Who and what is left to resist?
 
PeaceGen said:
If the Chinese ever do go to war against the Taiwanese, it would likely result in a war on the scale of the Vietnam war at least. The west is very invested in the freedom of the Taiwanese.

Overall, i would say that Chinese foreign policy is both far too sneaky (debt traps, monitoring of other nations' citizens and officials), *and* openly aggressive (South China Sea, Taiwan, Tibet). They encroach on the sovereignty of other peoples and nations, and sooner or later this is going to bite them back. The first signs of that (forming of a western coalition against Chinese influence) are already taking shape, and with China not backing down from their policies, we can only expect an increase in tensions. Which, given the potential for new dangerous arms races, is a shame, in my opinion.
Click to expand...
Lol.. the west are not stupid to seek it's doom. What is Taiwan for them? Just a pest to spike China. When comes to real war with China that will be even more devastating effect than covid-19 felt around the globe. They will think twice.

China is the world factory and supplier chain to the globe? You want to stop this factory and think you can build rome in a day in India or Vietnam to replace it?

Who's gonna make the computer or smartphone for you to spew rubbish in PDF? :enjoy:

Or u want to start throwing nuke around and think it will be fun? For sake of a small Taiwan? Are u kidding?

5d933d6b2e22af352322bb69.jpeg


You think China H bomb is faked?

 
no, we won't be throwing nukes around for the sake of Taiwain.
nor will we be moving production to India.

we should move production to our own backyards!
NATO and Indian forces. For starters.
They were probably just being diplomatic
 
If can be done, it will be done. You are living in a world of capitalism. Whoever sells cheaper and better win the game.
China is master of mass production with great cost control. Nobody will want to be conned on similar product with higher price tag. You see those ultra right wing screaming those anti China slogan but it's them who bought the most made in China products.

Anybody who frequent taobao will known what I mean. China as world factory is irreplaceable. I can have 5x the spending power in taobao vs in amazon. And both taobao and Amazon virtually source the same made in China products.
 
it is your arrogance that will prove to be your downfall, Chinese.
 
Lol.. the arrogant is you. Beaten rabbit but still try to put on a brave front. I am talking realistic while all your reply is childish wishful thinking that is out of reality.
 
by all means keep fooling yourselves. it will make neutralizing your aggression that much easier.
 
