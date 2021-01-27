Those Bombers China Sent Toward Taiwan? They Were A Dress Rehearsal For War

If the Chinese ever do go to war against the Taiwanese, it would likely result in a war on the scale of the Vietnam war at least. The west is very invested in the freedom of the Taiwanese.



Overall, i would say that Chinese foreign policy is both far too sneaky (debt traps, monitoring of other nations' citizens and officials), *and* openly aggressive (South China Sea, Taiwan, Tibet). They encroach on the sovereignty of other peoples and nations, and sooner or later this is going to bite them back. The first signs of that (forming of a western coalition against Chinese influence) are already taking shape, and with China not backing down from their policies, we can only expect an increase in tensions. Which, given the potential for new dangerous arms races, is a shame, in my opinion.