This young man is a model for all Pakistani

I watched this video of this amazing young man. If you are currently unemployed or studying or looking to improve your career potential, you need to take some time out and listen to his story.
A small summary;
- Born and raised in a small village in AJK near the LoC.
- His village has no phone signal, no electricity, no school past grade 5, no jobs.
- He travelled 2.5km to go to secondary school
- His mother died when he was 16, his father died when he was 18
- He was married at age 16
- He first saw a computer at age 17
- He taught himself IT and worked himself upto a senior technical position at Facebook