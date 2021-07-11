This young man is a model for all Pakistani

Born and raised in a small village in AJK near the LoC.

His village has no phone signal, no electricity, no school past grade 5, no jobs.

He travelled 2.5km to go to secondary school

His mother died when he was 16, his father died when he was 18

He was married at age 16

He first saw a computer at age 17

He taught himself IT and worked himself upto a senior technical position at Facebook

I watched this video of this amazing young man. If you are currently unemployed or studying or looking to improve your career potential, you need to take some time out and listen to his story.A small summary;