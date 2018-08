This Tribal Language Just Became India’s First to Have Wikipedia Edition in Own Script!

Spoken by over 6.4 million people in the states of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, efforts to bring Santhali to the mainstream were going on, even before the Wikipedia page went live.

This time, contributors from India, Bangladesh and Nepal stepped forward, and the project was a success.

The home page of Santhali Wikipedia features an article on Raghunath Murmu—the inventor of the Ol Chiki script.