This time the people living on the Mizoram border are called Bangladeshis

23 Oct, 2020After Meghalaya in India, this time Mizo Jirlai Powal or MZP, a student organization of Mizoram, has termed the Indian nationals living on the border of Mizoram state as infiltrating Bangladeshis.Amid the recent land dispute on the Assam-Mizoram border and the heated situation, MZDP and Mizoram BJP president Vanlalmuka said the Bengalis on the Assam border are infiltrating Bangladeshis. None of them are Indian citizens.In protest of this, the organization of Bengalis of India 'Amra Bangali' has erupted. Sadhan Purkayastha, general secretary of the Assam State Committee of the organization, told our new time by telephone that Mizra had occupied an area of 3 km from the Mizoram border in Karimganj, Assam. The Bengalis living here have been evicted by burning their houses. BJP leaders in Mizoram say Bengalis living in the border area are infiltrating Bangladeshis.“We have protested this statement,” he said. I have told the BJP leaders in Mizoram that the Assam state government will see whether the Bengalis of Assam are Indians or Bangladeshis. Mizora can't say they are Bangladeshi.He said none of the people being attacked at the border were Bangladeshis. They are Indian citizens. It is the responsibility of the government to protect them. Who gave MZP the right to call Indian citizens Bangladeshis?He said Mizo aggression on Assam soil would not be tolerated under any circumstances and if the situation was not brought under control soon, a counter-movement would be formed.