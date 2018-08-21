This ‘Thanks’ note from Kerala is special for the INDIAN NAVY Monday, August 20, 2018 By: HT Source Link: Click Here Relentless rescue efforts by the Navy in Kerala,where over 400 people have died and more than 10 lakhs have been relocated to relief camps, is being commended by the entire country, with pictures and videos of their bravado flooding social media sites. One such thank you note, painted on the rooftop of a house in the state, was shared by the navy. The note was painted on a house from where two women were rescued by Navy officials on August 17. Moved by the act, the Indian Navy shared the picture on its Twitter handle which read “Naval ALH piloted by Cadre Vijay Varma rescued two women. Bravo...”. Continuous rescue efforts by the Indian Navy and Army in Kerala has garnered praise from millions, including the Prime Minister. Earlier today, the first commercial flight landed at INS Garuda, the Indian Navy air station in Kochi, after operations at the Cochin international airport was closed for days due to floods in Kerala as the focus shifted to rescue and rehabilitation amid a forecast of less rainfall. The number of deaths triggered by incessant rain in the state for the past 10 days has risen to 239 after thirteen more deaths were reported on Sunday. More than 700,000 people were taken to relief camps, according to figures released by the state government. Contributions have poured in from the country for rescue and relief operations in the state which continues to battle flood fury.