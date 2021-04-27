This sofegate is a huge misunderstanding: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen blames sexism for chair snub ''I felt hurt''

Sofagate: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen blames sexism for Turkey chair snub

Sofagate: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen blames sexism for Turkey chair snub Ursula von der Leyen says being left without a chair at a summit only happened because she is a woman.

‘I felt hurt’: EU’s von der Leyen blames sexism for ‘sofagate’ European Commission President says diplomatic gaffe shows need for Turkey and EU member states to tackle sexism.

This sofegate is one of the biggest misunderstandings and I thought it had died down but it reappeared again yesterday the sofegate itself happened around april 6th As soon as some tabloids reported on it Turkey was quick to react and clear the air that this was a huge misunderstanding because according to Turkey they called the EU delegation side and ask them how they would be seated and they chose that formation themselves perhaps there was mis-communication internally between the EU delegation and the EU male delegation Michel apologized because he was aware of the formation and knew Turkey gave them the offer to chose the formation.------------------------------------------------------------------------Ursula von der Leyen was left without a chair at a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on 6 April.Turkey was criticised, as was EU Council President Charles Michel, who took the only chair next to Mr Erdoğan.Turkey blamed the EU for the gaffe that saw Mrs von der Leyen sit on a sofa.But in a speech to the European Parliament on Monday, Mrs von der Leyen suggested sexism was at the root of the seating blunder, known as "sofagate".Mrs von der Leyen, 62, said she could see no reason why she should have been treated differently to Mr Michel, who has apologised for his role in the affair."I am the first woman to be President of the European Commission. I am the President of the European Commission. And this is how I expected to be treated when visiting Turkey two weeks ago, like a Commission President, but I was not," Mrs von der Leyen told EU lawmakers."I cannot find any justification for the way I was treated in the European Treaties. So, I have to conclude, it happened because I am a woman. Would this have happened if I had worn a suit and a tie? In the pictures of previous meetings, I did not see any shortage of chairs. But then again, I did not see any woman in these pictures, either."In her speech on Monday, Mrs von der Leyen do not publicly blame either Mr Erdoğan or Mr Michel for the incident.But she did acknowledge to feeling "hurt and left alone", as "a woman and as a European"."Because this is not about seating arrangements or protocol. This goes to the core of who we are. This goes to the values our Union stands for. And this shows how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals," Mrs von der Leyen said.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Hopefully She will be invited back but this time where they call her personally and she lays out the seating formations. Erdogan Nor Michel had bad intentions towards the sister here.. Just a mis-communication between the EU delegation