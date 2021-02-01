What's new

This Shocking New Allama Iqbal Sculpture Was Just Placed In Lahore & Obviously, People Can't Stop The Trolling

Pakistan is a country of many talented individuals. What is unfortunate, however, is that these talented individuals don’t always get the spotlight that they deserve. That is the case with the extremely talented comedians on Pakistani social media because the trolling skills of Pakistanis are by far the best. This is exactly what we’re seeing currently as a new sculpture of Iqbal was recently unveiled.




A new Allama Iqbal sculpture was recently placed in Lahore and it has drawn many people’s attention for all the wrong reasons

Recently someone spotted a recently placed statue of the national poet in Gulshan-e-Iqbal in Lahore. What caught the person’s eye was how the artist had taken liberty with the subject by making the sculpture such that it did not appear to resemble the man himself.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356259262373236737

Of course, people were quick to notice this interesting sculpture

Quickly, the sculpture spread across social media with many people commenting about the shockingly unique artistic liberties taken by the creator of the sculpture.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356482764137201664


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356463316336594944

Some people were quite offended at this Iqbal sculpture in Lahore

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356298721529573377


Then began savage trolling of this recently placed Iqbal sculpture in Lahore


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356335670546071552

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356437672156409858


Some began wondering what the Iqbal sculpture in Lahore resembled since it didn’t resemble Iqbal himself


https://twitter.com/MariaSartaj/status/1356285108450430976


For reference, this is the Mohenjo Daro priest this commenter is talking about:

Iqbal sculpture Lahore resemblance
Source: Getty Images
Honestly, I can see more resemblance with this than with Allama Iqbal so I would say I agree with the commenter.


Others wanted answers for what they considered a blunder by the authorities in letting this tribute be made to the national poet



There were references made to other similarly bad tributes toward national heroes in the past, like this shocking Jinnah cake

https://twitter.com/imalirasheed/status/1356486300384264196


What do you think of this…. uhh tribute to Iqbal? Sound off in the comments below.

www.mangobaaz.com

This Shocking New Allama Iqbal Sculpture Was Just Placed In Lahore & Obviously, People Can't Stop The Trolling

A new Allama Iqbal sculpture recently placed in Lahore has become the source of amusement for many people on the internet.
www.mangobaaz.com
 
