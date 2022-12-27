muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 4,123
- -14
- Country
-
- Location
-
This picture is very powerful message to the terrorists, this shows resilience and commitment of Senior Army Command towards elimination of this monster of terrorism.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir are carrying the coffin of Capt Fahad shaheed to bury him with full honours.
A large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of shaheed also attended the Namaz e Janaza. Shaheed was buried with full military honour.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir are carrying the coffin of Capt Fahad shaheed to bury him with full honours.
A large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of shaheed also attended the Namaz e Janaza. Shaheed was buried with full military honour.