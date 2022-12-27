This picture is very powerful message to the terrorists!!

This is my opinion on it, I think it’s cuz Taliban are being pressured to act on TTP and Taliban are pressuring TTP to leave Afghanistan and have its own territory instead. TTP is trying to carve out some territory for it self in tribal areas with the material support of certain Taliban factions (even full support of some TB commanders) and our peace talks gave them a perfect opportunity to enter Pakistan in the guise of ceasefire and create cells here. There is many indicators that such can be true with the latest being the Bannu hostage situation. The terrorists inside asked to be airlifted to Afghanistan but TTP said they meant Waziristan and made excuses for them saying Afghanistan. Also TTP has reiterated many times that it’s based in Pakistan and doesn’t operate in Afghanistan. This seems very odd especially for an organization like TTP which doesn’t even recognize borders especially with Afghanistan. Taliban have also many times said TTP has no safe heavens in Afghanistan (even tho we know they’re lying). TTP recently this year also issued an order banning any foreign non Pakistani terrorist from joining their terrorist organization. Their trying very hard to make it seem as only Pakistan based and they been saying to multiple news outlets that their war is only with Pakistan forces. We seen many ttp commanders and afghan TB commanders who sheltered ttp get assassinated since Taliban took over Afghanistan. A common trend in that was they were usually not as close to Taliban or seen as hardliners. It seemed as if they were cleansing the group from hardliners and people who Taliban can’t control. Also Talibans selling out of Zawahiri and them killing foreign fighters of AQ, Jaish ul Adl and Uyghur fighters while banning Hizb Tahir and assassinating their leader shows that Taliban want to only be in control of Afghanistan and no want foreigners out especially if they can’t be controlled. This also many have sent alarm bells to TTP.

Taliban are pressuring TTP to carve its own territory in Pakistan and leave Afghanistan while TTP seems to see Taliban as not as trustworthy as they thought it was.

The recent spike in TTP attacks could be their attempt to carve out safe heavens in Pakistan and especially their struggle to expand into Balochistan shows they want safe havens in Pakistan. They might be betting on a big spike in violence to force the state into another ceasefire to further strengthen their positions. They’ve already massively expanded and regrouped under the last ceasefire. They might be betting on a massive operation like Zarb e Azb not happening but instead smaller levels ops to happen which won’t cause them as much harm.

Imo, TTP is thinking about long term right now and trying to build its base in Pakistan and trying to be less dependent on Afghanistan.



Taliban in pursuit of international recognition and aid might be doing this.



This is just my opinion on it.